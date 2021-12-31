Pitcairn Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Biogen Inc, VMware Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AGG, DIS, EEM, ESGE, PAYX, IPG, PNC, VEU, SWAV, ICHR, CNP, CTRA, EEMV, DDOG, BLD, SUPN, RADI, CDXS, TOL, RHI, ON, MRVL, AIG, ACGL, IAU, PSFE, TXG, PFG, PPG, DLTR, BAX, UWMC, UWMC, MFG,
- Added Positions: GLD, BF.A, BF.B, VTHR, DELL, BRK.B, NOW, IWF, VRTX, VWO, AMGN, F, HOLX, LH, DGX, MDLZ, RRX, EMLC, IT, MCHP, ROST, CRKN, ACN, C, CLX, DPZ, HPQ, IDXX, LHCG, SWK, UPS, NXPI, CMBM, GWX, AMD, BHP, CVS, LUMN, TPR, DHR, LLY, NEE, THG, MAS, MSI, ORCL, WPM, TRV, STT, UNH, GWW, ANTM, ZBRA, FTNT, TSLA, MPC, ZWS, SRC, SHOP, COUP, GTES, LAZR, ESGD, ABC, B, BDX, BHE, BLKB, EPAY, CBRE, CE, CVX, CI, CINF, COKE, KO, CCOI, CL, FIX, DVN, ENS, EPR, GTY, GPN, ITGR, IBN, SJM, JCI, KEY, LKQ, LZB, LRCX, NTUS, NEM, NOC, OMC, OSK, TLK, PH, RIO, RDS.A, ONTO, SSB, SMTC, SPG, SHO, SYY, USB, WY, WHR, CROX, RDS.B, HOMB, WU, TTGT, VRSK, DG, PRI, PANW, GMRE, MMI, SYF, AVNS, OLLI, SAIL, ALC, NET,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, OUNZ, IWB, AAPL, MA, BIIB, VMW, SE, MSFT, NVDA, INTU, MRK, QCOM, TMUS, FB, CHWY, ADSK, EA, MTCH, STX, MRNA, IWM, VTI, T, ADBE, AMZN, BBY, CMS, CMI, EMN, ESS, MDT, OMCL, HCA, Z, MEDP, AMN, AFL, ALGN, ALL, MO, AMAT, ITUB, BIO, BMY, CTXS, CMCSA, COST, DVA, DISH, ENTG, EL, GOOGL, HUBB, INTC, ISRG, JPM, KR, BBWI, LOW, MOH, MPWR, NFLX, ODFL, PRFT, BKNG, PGR, PWR, SAIA, SNPS, TGT, TMO, UNP, VZ, WST, BX, V, CHTR, EPAM, AMBA, ZTS, VEEV, BOOT, BPMC, PYPL, SQ, TEAM, CVNA, WHD, PINS, UBER, DASH, DSI, RWO, TOLZ, MMM, PLD, SRPT, ABT, ADC, APD, ALK, ALB, AXP, AFG, AMWD, AMP, ABCB, APH, ANSS, AON, TFC, BBVA, BA, BWA, BXP, VIAC, CDNS, COF, KMX, CASS, CAT, FIS, CHKP, CME, CHD, CSCO, CSGP, CTSH, COHU, ABEV, DXC, COP, CNX, STZ, COO, GLW, CCI, CCK, DAR, DECK, DE, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EFX, EQIX, XOM, FDX, FITB, FMX, FWRD, FCX, GIS, HDB, MNST, HIG, HD, HON, HST, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IDA, ILMN, TT, IART, ICE, IP, ISBC, JKHY, JACK, KLAC, KFRC, KMB, KFY, LEN, JEF, LFUS, MTZ, MET, MCO, MS, MOV, NSC, ORLY, OKE, PCAR, PKG, PRGO, PFE, PXD, AVNT, BPOP, LIN, PEG, PSA, QGEN, RJF, REG, RS, RGEN, SAP, POOL, SEIC, CRM, SIGI, SCI, SHW, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, SWN, SF, TJX, TTEK, TXN, TPL, TRMB, UCTT, UL, AUB, UDR, URI, RTX, UNM, VRSN, WMT, WBA, WM, WAT, WFC, WAL, WMB, WTFC, WEC, XLNX, EBAY, KALU, COWN, TNL, EXLS, NCMI, CLR, DFS, MASI, ENSG, MSCI, AUPH, FTI, CFX, RGA, AVGO, SPSC, TRGP, KMI, HII, KOS, YNDX, HZNP, VAC, SPLK, PSX, BLMN, FANG, ESI, GLPI, LGIH, MBUU, FIVN, MC, TMX, WMS, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, SUM, ETSY, RPD, CSWI, HPE, TWLO, SMPL, ELF, YUMC, PK, FND, AM, EQH, VRT, DOW, AVTR, CRWD, NVST, WMG, DKNG, SNOW, U, ABNB, VSCO, SPY,
- Sold Out: GNRC, FVRR, OLED, ATVI, BWXT, VNT, BAND, AXSM, KHC, BKI, BABA, QURE, COMM, MRTX, NVS, MHK, HDSN, EXEL, DISCA, FLT, CHGG, DAL, NUAN, CPLG, BSX,
- Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,918,404 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 674,889 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,594,550 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- DIREXION SH ETF TR (COM) - 1,781,555 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (CWI) - 1,737,836 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Pitcairn Co initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 236.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.07 and $216.93, with an estimated average price of $210.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 81.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 298.93%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Pitcairn Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 194.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.
