Pitcairn Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Biogen Inc, VMware Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Biogen Inc, VMware Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Chewy Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pitcairn Co. As of 2021Q4, Pitcairn Co owns 625 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,918,404 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 674,889 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,594,550 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% DIREXION SH ETF TR (COM) - 1,781,555 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (CWI) - 1,737,836 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 236.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.07 and $216.93, with an estimated average price of $210.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 81.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 298.93%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 194.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.