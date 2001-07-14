Gravity Launches the CBT of Ragnarok V: Returns, the New 3D MMORPG for 2022, in Oceania

Gravity+Co.%2C+Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game service provider, announced that it will launch the first CBT for its new 3D MMORPG for 2022, Ragnarok V: Returns, in Oceania on February 16.

Gravity launched the first CBT for its new 3D MMORPG for 2022, Ragnarok V: Returns, in Oceania on February 16. The first CBT is held from 1:00 p.m. on February 16 (AEST) to 1:00 p.m. on February 23 (AEST), targeting users in the Oceania region. To promote users’ participation in the CBT, Gravity provides a variety of events ranging from roll call events to push reward events and CBT supporting events. Ragnarok V: Returns is the sequel to 'Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising,' which has been played by more than five million global users in 150 countries over eight years since May 2012. Developed by Gravity Neocyon, this multi-platform MMORPG will be published by Gravity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ragnarok V: Returns is the sequel to 'Ragnarok: Valkyrie Uprising,' which has been played by more than five million global users in 150 countries over eight years since May 2012. Developed by Gravity Neocyon, this multi-platform MMORPG will be published by Gravity.

The game begins with our heroes on a quest to bring back Baldur, the God of Light, in order to stand up against the gods bent on ending mankind after a thousand years of Holy War. In each episode, users can enjoy cinematic scenes as if in an animated film. The unique charms of Ragnarok and modernized graphic elements, such as the terrain and characters, updated selective quests and open world concepts at later levels, make this game not only fun, but help to differentiate it from other MMORPGs.

The first CBT will be held from 1:00 p.m. on February 16 (Australian Eastern Standard Time) to 1:00 p.m. on February 23 (Australian Eastern Standard Time), targeting users in the Oceania region. To promote users’ participation in the CBT, Gravity will provide a variety of events ranging from roll call events to push reward events and CBT supporting events. On the Facebook page, users can win various benefits by participating in the costume selfie event and level certification event.

A Gravity official said, “Through the first CBT, we will identify the needs of users in Oceania and apply them to the game. It will be followed by pre-registrations in March and the second CBT and official game launch in April. Gravity is dedicating the utmost effort to provide a game that will further increase users’ satisfaction levels. So, we ask for the users’ interest and participation.”

Detailed information about the Ragnarok V: Returns CBT version download and schedule, etc. is available on Ragnarok V: Returns Facebook page (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FROValkyrieUprising%2F).

Gravity recently opened a Steam page for Ragnarok V: Returns. The Steam page provides information about the game, such as game introduction, game videos and in-game images, information on computer specifications, and supported languages. Users can add the page to their wish list.

[Official Website of Gravity] http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gravity.co.kr+%0A

[Ragnarok V: Returns Facebook Page] https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FROValkyrieUprising%2F+%0A

[Ragnarok V: Returns Steam Page] https%3A%2F%2Fstore.steampowered.com%2Fapp%2F1865770%2FRagnarok_V_Returns%2F

About Gravity

Established in Korea in April 2000, Gravity is a global game company that is directly listed on the NASDAQ. As of June 30, 2021, the cumulative global accounts of the Ragnarok IP, Gravity’s representative IP, exceeded approximately 120 million. In addition, Ragnarok has been selected as the “second most loved Korean game overseas” consecutively over the last three years (Global Hallyu Trends 2021).

Gravity has established a powerful global network comprising of Gravity Neocyon (Korea), a subsidiary, as well as Gravity Communications (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (U.S.), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), and Gravity Game Vision (Hongkong), the overseas branches. Together with its branches, Gravity is broadening its recognition and influence across the world by promoting global publishing businesses to discover and distribute a range of platforms and genre games in addition to games using the Ragnarok IP. The company is also accelerating not only the Ragnarok merchandise business, but also the content business, such as animation, IPTV, and webcomics, by collaborating with a number of brands.

- Key Titles

“Ragnarok Online (launched in 2002),” a PC MMORPG, and “Ragnarok M,” “Ragnarok Origin,” “Ragnarok X: Next Generation,” “Ragnarok: Labyrinth,” and “Ragnarok: Poring Merge,” the mobile MMORPGs

