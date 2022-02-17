Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3'21 Dividend Payment Delayed to 17 February 2022

2 hours ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(

TSX:APY, Financial) announces that due to a technical issue beyond the Company's control, the Q3 2021 dividend of 1.75p per share scheduled for payment today, has been delayed by 24 hours. Shareholders will now receive the Q3 2021 dividend on 17 February 2022.

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

