Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

2 hours ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (

LSE:APF, Financial)(TSX:APY, Financial) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On 11 February 2022, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 700,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 144.00p per share, as part of a further rebalancing of its investment portfolio.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 2,174,951 Shares, representing 1.02% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameKings Chapel International Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusPerson closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameAnglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionSale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

144.00p

700,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

700,000

144.00p

e.

Date of the transaction11 February 2022

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689014/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

