Point72 Asset Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, MU, KO, TEAM, AMAT, LRCX, CI, CSCO, WBA, PSX, MRTX, PCG, DOCN, NVEI, DUK, PINS, MNDY, MTCH, CNP, BRBR, CFLT, CE, DTE, MAS, MELI, PRVA, NVDA, EFX, QDEL, KZR, ABB, AMN, BF.B, NEE, RJF, SEE, VRSN, GWW, OPK, STNE, CNC, DRI, ILMN, NTES, SEDG, GKOS, KHC, ALB, AVY, SKX, SWK, FYBR, PAYX, QCOM, SONY, FIVN, MDB, TXG, LEN, HLT, BNTX, ADM, SBAC, BX, TREE, SSNC, HTZ, RIVN, LQD, HAS, INCY, DIS, COUP, STEM, AMED, INGR, DOV, GSK, PNW, INFN, HII, STAG, CDW, PETQ, PLMR, PLRX, SHC, TSVT, CADE, CADE, CAT, EMN, GD, NVS, CMG, ZYME, KRTX, GFL, IOT, AON, ACGL, HST, HUBG, LHCG, LII, MUR, PNM, PDCO, ROK, ROST, OLED, VRTX, OPRX, EPAM, VCRA, PI, AA, ANAB, REPL, BIGC, FHTX, OAS, NVTS, NRDS, HYG, ATRC, TPR, DE, HALO, SR, LGND, NYCB, PDCE, LUV, TXT, HIMX, RFP, PNR, LBRT, ZLAB, QTRX, GH, YETI, XM, SWAV, IMVT, FMTX, GDRX, ZIM, SBEA, TASK, IPSC, GHRS, BASE, LCID, LFG, IREN, LNT, CYH, CUTR, ERJ, GIL, IDA, KEX, MAN, NEOG, ALTO, NXGN, SLG, SJI, SWX, TKR, CSIQ, ALGT, IBKR, CARA, BABA, HQY, CHRS, CDTX, CDEV, IRTC, MRSN, XFOR, ZS, TALO, HARP, STOK, ITOS, NRIX, SLN, RADI, DCRN, FLNC, INFA, KIND, EWU, IWN, VIS, XBI, FLWS, ADC, RIOT, BKH, CPT, CIEN, CMA, LIVN, INFI, EQR, ESS, FRT, FITB, BEN, GE, HOG, LNDC, LXP, MTB, MTZ, MTD, MAA, NTR, PSA, RDN, RS, ROL, SPG, AXON, TSN, CUBE, UPS, VECO, TIPT, CRDF, ZG, BRX, CBAY, OUT, NEP, IIPR, JNCE, EOLS, NVT, TCRR, LEVI, AMCR, BEAM, RKT, SGFY, AEVA, NPCE, HUGS, IMPL, SNII, MQ, REE, SMRT, CIFR, SLVM, AIP, AIRS, MYNA, EMBK, SEV, SEV, NU, HCP, PRDS, ICLN, ABEO, AMRN, ATRO, AVA, SAM, GPK, HALL, MSM, NBR, NTRS, OII, REFR, BB, WRK, LSI, SHO, SRDX, UFCS, KMPR, YPF, UAVS, EHTH, ALBO, DISCK, APTV, CUBI, DOC, IRT, NSA, UNIT, BKI, PRPL, TPIC, ZTO, SLI, SLI, PLYM, NESR, JBGS, ODTC, CDLX, APTX, CRWD, BBIO, EDR, EDR, IMAB, FTHM, SUMO, ATHA, ROOT, AGFY, LOTZ, ALKT, INVZ, TMCI, ACTD, ENVX, HIPO, LIDR, TMC, FWRG, ASTL, UDMY, SONX, CIAN, AUR, SCUA.U, AMPS, AMPS, ADSE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BIIB, TSM, RNG, SU, SPOT, ICUI, KRYS, LNG, VIR, TMUS, QRVO, FDX, MNST, ISRG, BAX, NOW, XEL, SYNH, XENE, DDOG, ALV, OVV, LLY, ROKU, SNOW, RH, CB, AZO, INSP, BILL, CSX, HOLX, ZNGA, ARGX, WMG, AJG, XRAY, EXEL, MRVL, RDS.B, FGEN, FND, ESTC, AFG, BSX, HSY, GLPG, AR, ATRA, ABC, BIO, GPN, SPGI, NBIX, EQNR, TRGP, AFMD, NGM, NARI, XPEV, FROG, INTU, BBWI, NICE, WAL, VST, RDS.A, SPR, JAZZ, CBOE, AVTR, OYST, ZI, S, S, SLGC, CMS, CRL, XPO, TS, TER, VVV, MO, AXS, DLR, PXD, SF, SPLK, QURE, LC, GDDY, AHCO, KDNY, AEL, NOK, CIXX, PEB, SIX, XNCR, AXTA, CRNX, DELL, AMP, BG, FIS, CPA, HAIN, SIVB, URI, CROX, BERY, RLMD, LITE, Z, SAIL, DLTR, FFIV, MAT, H, KKR, GM, CG, GMED, AMBA, COTY, RUN, PFGC, IAA, CSTL, PING, ARRY, OPEN, WOOF, ANGO, M, LPSN, NOV, OXY, SIG, EDU, GNRC, NSTG, HWM, AYX, ARQT, MRVI, ALK, DHR, DVA, EXP, LNC, OSK, RGEN, SNN, UAA, GPRE, POST, FIVE, CTLT, TRU, SMAR, IDYA, NOVA, RPRX, CNTA, RELY, OLPX, ALE, WTRG, HELE, LVS, LYV, YELP, RARE, SABR, VRAY, JRVR, KNSL, NFE, AKRO, MORF, FULC, POSH, ULCC, OPCH, CHRW, CCJ, CMC, TCOM, JCI, MEIP, MMSI, PCAR, THC, DK, CDNA, BAH, TROX, ACHC, ALSN, MGNX, ALLE, ACRS, ADNT, AZEK, DYN, PRAX, BMBL, BMRN, COP, CRIS, ERF, ERIC, FICO, HIG, HSKA, HXL, HRL, MTG, MRO, NI, ORLY, RHI, TDY, WEN, NOG, FN, TRIP, PRTA, CMRX, PAGP, RVNC, ZEN, ELDN, CFG, ASND, ADAP, MOGO, UA, AZUL, SPCE, MIRM, SLQT, GOCO, LUNG, MNSO, SUNL, ACVA, ACHL, GPOR, PAY, PAY, FREY, XLF, CAL, GRMN, HA, HR, HIBB, ITRI, LZB, LAD, PETS, PRA, QGEN, RLI, TXRH, TGI, ZUMZ, EIG, KOS, IMUX, NLTX, MC, GPRO, EVH, MSGS, CRVS, ELF, DESP, MREO, KNSA, APLT, PSNL, BRP, CABA, ARNC, FUSN, FTRP, ALGS, DRVN, OLO, RYAN,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, UBER, MRK, NKE, V, ATVI, ADI, MSFT, WTW, FB, NCR, WDC, TMO, WMT, EQH, CVE, JNPR, PRGO, ZTS, SRPT, EA, XRX, MA, OMF, PLAN, GBT, GT, FOUR, PANW, PG, LPLA, LPRO, GOOGL, CPRT, ANET, AZN, SRE, TYL, AMD, MCD, MHK, TTWO, ANTM, KDP, CACI, CRI, INSM, LH, SNY, PTGX, BP, STZ, JBL, SGEN, PD, AIG, TNDM, ALLY, VNET, PLAY, JD, TBPH, SI, BRO, CF, HSIC, HUM, ATEC, AVGO, AES, BLDR, CCK, HAL, STT, WLK, TDG, SNAP, ASO, DD, MMC, NYT, UNH, SAGE, PLTK, ADS, ENB, JNJ, WFC, WWD, TAL, ENPH, PEN, FLGT, RXDX, RXDX, VSCO, AVB, CNI, CASY, CME, MCK, MET, PVH, RTX, ANGI, TENB, XLE, HP, OLN, PLUG, LBTYK, DASH, BTRS, ASTS, ALIT, EQT, LBTYA, MGA, MSI, BKNG, RSG, FBHS, CZR, BOOT, HCC, BAND, AFRM, OCDX, TSP, DTM, ARWR, CNMD, EXC, FE, GES, IMO, MGM, MLM, OGE, PZZA, PEGA, LIN, WRB, TECK, RCM, CHEF, PTCT, BURL, ICHR, TCDA, FTCH, KYMR, ASML, RAMP, AZTA, CDNS, PLCE, CYTK, FCX, GLNG, ITW, IONS, LPX, MS, RRX, ROP, MLCO, HTHT, CPRI, SEAS, ARES, GSM, ELVT, BTU, RPAY, KROS, PAYA, GCMG, IMCR, PTRA, SHCR, CCCS, RNW, VGK, ATI, AME, APA, AN, BCRX, CTAS, CCEP, DECK, D, ETN, PACW, GIII, PHG, RDNT, RCL, SM, TEX, TAC, MTN, VMC, WSO, EVRG, MSCI, SBLK, HCI, MOS, VAC, BLMN, ICPT, CNHI, NMIH, VRDN, SNDX, NEXT, SGRY, MRUS, APG, COGT, AMRX, ARVN, LTHM, BCYC, RPTX, ANNX, ACET, MAX, CNVY, ELMS, OMGA, GOL, LAMR, MKL, NKTR, OMC, SBNY, BGCP, TCRT, DBRG, LEA, NCLH, GOOG, LE, IEA, AZRE, SWCH, AVRO, JMIA, TIG, PCT, LVTX, GENI, GXO, RSX,
- Sold Out: TWTR, IBM, EXPE, KDMN, PAGS, SE, MCHP, LMT, EHC, NXPI, KLAC, TJX, EVR, COF, EL, PYPL, DXC, ICLR, STE, BIDU, BPMC, WEC, ADSK, BMY, CRUS, DAL, ALGN, SYF, CL, HFC, UNP, ETRN, T, BPOP, LSPD, IWM, DVN, DY, GS, DQ, FRPT, ELAN, XP, CCL, COO, EIX, FBP, SPWR, FSLR, SAVE, HZNP, PAX, APD, EMR, PKG, SBUX, SHOO, TAK, HRTX, ALNY, DAR, FISV, HAE, AXGN, UHS, ZBH, HBI, SEM, BSIG, VZIO, ACN, AEP, MGI, NSC, SWN, TNL, LDOS, COMM, QSR, HUT, LEV, CHK, CP, HEI, PPL, PEG, QRTEA, CYRX, LYB, DRNA, IR, ANF, VIAC, FDS, TGNA, IBN, PEP, PKI, TECH, WST, VMW, YUMC, AVIR, XLI, BA, EOG, HUN, KSS, TELL, SIRI, VFC, WFG, FANG, VCYT, ASPN, HPE, HCAT, GRUB, OTIS, MKTW, MKTW, CCCC, HYFM, NGAB.U, XLU, ABT, AIZ, CALM, SCHW, HLF, MYGN, NXST, CDMO, STM, SCI, TPX, TREX, UNM, URBN, WMB, FTI, RGA, MTDR, WDAY, YY, CONE, TWNK, FTV, AQUA, BJ, VRT, STRO, PSN, ORIC, VRM, MCFE, CIVI, CIVI, FRSH, FRSH, KD, LYLT, GLD, ARNA, BKD, BRKR, CLF, PRMW, GIS, IMGN, VIAV, MDU, CASH, ORCL, OMI, ARGO, MODV, PUK, RRC, RIO, R, STAA, X, ULTA, ABUS, CCXI, INGN, ADMS, MGY, KIDS, ALLK, PGNY, RNA, LI, RIDE, CERE, ABCL, BCAB, HUGS.U, LEGO, VIEW, FTCI, SQSP, OTLY, FIGS, BZ, YOU, EIDO, ARCH, BLDP, BK, CCMP, CNQ, EEFT, HBAN, KEY, PTEN, TRI, VG, MDGL, CVI, CELH, GMAB, HTA, PBF, ESNT, OTIC, CALA, TLRY, TLRY, CABO, ACIU, VREX, DCPH, RVMD, MEG, NUVB, OM, APSG, ABNB, TIXT, BOLT, BOLT, SNII.U, ACT, ACT, GGPI, VMEO, OWL, PWP, EVGO, SRAD, ONON, ESMT, CWAN, TVTY, ANDE, ARCB, CERN, CRK, CONN, ENLC, EPC, HLIT, J, MNRO, BLU, NEM, PCH, RRGB, SCVL, SBGI, TCBI, USPH, UNFI, VRNT, WTI, VBIV, SQM, AMRS, PARR, SBSW, ARDX, SHAK, PRTY, CC, GDP, HGV, BHF, ACMR, ICLK, ASLN, CAN, BEKE, HRMY, DGNS, AGC, TPGY, RMO, ONTF, GMTX, MILE, EUSG, SNCY, ATMR, RTPY, FA, GRPH, AVTE, PAYO, SGHT, BROS, DH, PRCT, STER, BRLT, SOVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,267,500 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 952,000 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 127,624 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2446.37%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,210,000 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 102,878 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 952,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,215,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,823,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 325,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 739,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2446.37%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 127,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 1882.04%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $217.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 611,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 3379.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,013,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1024.25%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 672,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 251.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,821,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 129.28%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 775,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: (KDMN)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.6%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Point72 Asset Management still held 205,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 57.37%. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Point72 Asset Management still held 4,672,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 97.81%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Point72 Asset Management still held 52,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 98.57%. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Point72 Asset Management still held 16,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 75.39%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Point72 Asset Management still held 234,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 71.99%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Point72 Asset Management still held 709,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.
