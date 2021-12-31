Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Point72 Asset Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc

Just now
Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Biogen Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Point72 Asset Management owns 1044 stocks with a total value of $24.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,267,500 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 952,000 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 127,624 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2446.37%
  4. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,210,000 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 102,878 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 952,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,215,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,823,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 325,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 739,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2446.37%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 127,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 1882.04%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $217.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 611,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 3379.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,013,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1024.25%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 672,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 251.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,821,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 129.28%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 775,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Sold Out: (KDMN)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.6%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Point72 Asset Management still held 205,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 57.37%. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Point72 Asset Management still held 4,672,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 97.81%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Point72 Asset Management still held 52,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 98.57%. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Point72 Asset Management still held 16,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 75.39%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Point72 Asset Management still held 234,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 71.99%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Point72 Asset Management still held 709,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.



