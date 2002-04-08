Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 877-407-0989 and international callers should dial 201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.
  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine earnings conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQ3NDk3NyM0NzI3MDYxIzIwMjYwMjc=
Editas-Medicine-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus