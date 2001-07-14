Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The Raymond James & Associates 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. (Eastern Time) The Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to the live webcasts of the presentations, please visit the Company’s website at investors.insulet.com%2Fevents. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit insulet.com and omnipod.com.

