SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA ( SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. SOPHiA will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Central European Time.



The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA Investor Relations website. Additionally, an audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by approximately 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

