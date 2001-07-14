TELUS International Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall Customer Experience (CX) Operations Transformation 2022 NEAT Assessment

TELUS+International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Transformation. TELUS International was also ranked a Leader across all three of the evaluation’s subcategories for revenue generation, CX improvement and cost optimization.

“This recognition from NelsonHall is a testament to our team’s ability to successfully partner with clients to help modernize their core systems and applications, and also build new digital solutions that leverage cloud, AI, automation, analytics and more in order to provide their customers with contextual, consistent and personalized experiences across all touchpoints, whether digital or human,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO at TELUS International. “Our end-to-end capabilities support the full lifecycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys, from their strategic and innovative beginnings to their next-gen tech and IT service needs to their realization of a vision for CX process and delivery. By addressing our clients’ near and long-term objectives, we are able to fuel the various stages of their growth, increase their operational efficiencies, and drive sustained brand loyalty in the marketplace.”

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. The firm’s 2022 NEAT Assessment evaluated 14 CX vendors based on capabilities and end-to-end case studies covering the reengineering of customer operations. This included the use of design thinking, customer journey mapping and UX/UI design; the application of digital-first principles and technologies such as cloud enablement, advanced analytics, customer-facing bots, virtual assistants, and self-service; omnichannel enablement; and enhanced resilience with distributed delivery, WAH model and security improvements.

“Today’s brands are seeking flexible and agile digital CX partners that have the full breadth of capabilities, technologies and people to help them transform their customer experience processes to drive improvements in cost, revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Ivan Kotzev, Lead Analyst, CX Services, NelsonHall. “TELUS International’s IP, operation transformation models and strategic cloud partnerships can help clients comprehensively and holistically address complex business challenges at the different stages of their digital journeys. The company’s data solutions capability further differentiates it in the market for its ability to generate the critical high-quality data needed to refine clients’ AI models used in applications such as search engines and chatbots.”

The assessment also highlights TELUS International’s mature trust and safety practice, including its strategic presence in social media services for its ability to support multilingual programs at scale, and strong employee resilience and wellbeing practice for content moderators. The report also recognizes TELUS International’s sector expertise in the high-growth shared economy and gaming sectors, as well as its proprietary bot analytics and management platform - Intelligent Insights, robust cloud enablement practice, industry-leading capabilities in data annotation and computer vision.

For more information on TELUS International’s digital customer experience operations, and design, build and deliver capabilities, visit www.telusinternational.com.

Access to the NelsonHall Customer Experience (CX) Operations Transformation 2022 NEAT Assessment report is free to the buy-side community, available to qualifying NelsonHall clients or can be purchased on NelsonHall's site.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 250,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

