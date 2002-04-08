Progressive Care Expands Its Corporate Services with Enhanced COVID-19 Platform Capabilities

Ability to Schedule On-site Testing, Pay and Receive Results Online Within Minutes

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD) (the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, is pleased to announce its expansion into corporate-focused services with enhanced technological capabilities to help businesses manage COVID-19 testing and vaccination in the workplace.

Progressive Care’s PharmcoRx.com platform now allows business managers or their appointed administrators to schedule COVID-19 testing for large groups online, select a preferred testing location or request an on-site visit, receive and securely share their employees’ testing results, as well as securely communicate with the pharmacy’s lab staff in real-time.

Carlos Rangel, Head of Digital Transformation of Progressive Care, stated, “We have been able to provide our institutional clients with a complete platform for COVID-19 management in the workplace including the performance of on-site testing and vaccinations with real-time reporting through our patient portal. We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships in the corporate space and we are excited about our technology capabilities.”

Due to the latest COVID-19 surge, organizations are turning to companies such as Progressive Care for COVID-19 management solutions that provide COVID-19 PCR and Antigen test results within 15 to 30 minutes. The Company’s COVID-19 team has established working relationships with top entertainment and media production companies in the United States, large manufacturers, embassies, and Fortune 500 companies. Progressive Care currently operates over 40 COVID-19 rapid PCR test analyzers and has generated over $4 million in testing revenue in 2021. Its online COVID-19 platform comes as the preface of a more comprehensive initiative to bring rapid COVID-19 point of care PCR testing nationwide.

Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of the Board, added, “Despite adverse labor conditions and ongoing challenges brought by COVID-19 variants, our team of dedicated professionals was able to successfully deliver on our mission to protect workplaces through the continued development of our digital platform capabilities to stay at the vanguard of healthcare technology.”

Progressive Care, Inc.

Progressive Care, Inc. ( RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

