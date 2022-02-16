Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's KB Industries Praised in Scrap Tire News

Atlantic's KB Industries praised for its contribution to an industry that benefits mankind by employing over 500,000 people and creating a $100 Billion + industry

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has been featured in and praised for its ever-increasing demand for its proprietary Flexi®-Pave by the industry's leading publication. ‘Scrap Tire News'.

Acknowledging installations in Atlanta GA and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Scrap Tire news stated, "More Cities Using KBI Flexi®-Pave". "Flexi®-Pave

Installed on Atlanta Beltline; Porous, flexible recycled rubber surfacing provides drainage, reduces erosion, and improves safety for walkers and Cyclists. The Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest urban development programs in the USA. A sustainable redevelopment project, the Beltline will ultimately connect 45 interior neighborhoods via a 22-mile loop of multi-use urban trails, improved streetscapes and parks ringing along the railroad corridors that once encircled the city. A recently completed section is paved with KBI's Flexi®-Pave recycled rubber pavement along both sides of a 33,000 foot of the Beltline Walkway and Bicycle Path". "This will benefit the Beltline by reducing the amount of erosion that occurs following heavy storms which historically caused water to flow off the sides of the asphalt eroding the subbase underneath the asphalt resulting in costly failures and damage to the sides of the asphalt path"; Beltline project engineers and planners said.

Scrap Tire news further added; "The City of Tampa Florida, which has been ordering and installing Flexi®-Pave for tree surrounds and other applications that beautify and improve safety for residents and visitors throughout the city is currently installing more of the flexible, pours tree surrounds. City of Tampa representative said they decided to use Flexi®-Pave due to its flexibility after installation". "In every instance we were able to eliminate tripping hazards without the need to remove old-growth hardwood trees" they said. "We have begun a campaign to repair sidewalks around our city using KBI Flexi®-Pave to save our trees and minimize the need to remove/kill trees".

Kevin Bagnall, founder of KB Industries and developer of the company's proprietary Flexi®-Pave commented; "Once our Flexi®-Pave is installed in any location, we get repeat orders year after year. Some of our many examples include Key West, Fl.; Greenville, SC.; Cambridge MA. and Tallahassee, Fl. thus speaking to the quality and satisfaction to clients"

About Scrap Tire News

www.scraptiremews.com A leading publication in an industry that ‘Google' defines as; The recycling industry, an economic engine, one that benefits mankind through a $100 Billion industry that employs over 500,000 people in the USA.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

