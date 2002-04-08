QHSLab Expands Digital Prescription Product Portfolio in 2022

The company is introducing additional point-of-care digital healthcare and clinical decision-making tools into the market throughout the coming year.

A major milestone includes the launch of the “Q-Scale,” a comprehensive mental health risk assessment that assesses a patient's "quality of life ,” targeting the growing mental health crisis in the United States .

Another highlight is the planned addition of a musculoskeletal health (MSK) and chronic pain management application, addressing a $130B market.



West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp ( USAQ), a digital healthcare company focused on providing clinicians with tools to leverage proactive, value-based healthcare solutions through the use of emerging digital and point of care technologies, is proud to announce the newest digital medicine and point of care clinical decision-making tools that will be brought into the market throughout 2022. The company's flagship product, QHSLab, is a clinical decision support system combining intelligent patient health risk assessments with medical guideline-based care coordination recommendations for medical providers at the point of care and in non-face-to-face settings. QHSLab was designed to address high-cost acuity and chronic health conditions with low-cost interventions that reimburse busy primary care physicians.

The burden continues to weigh heavily on these providers to manage acute conditions and chronic disease - but chronic diseases require ongoing screening, care, and treatments. In addition, most patient complaints need behavior and lifestyle adjustments to lower health risks and improve quality of life. Therefore, QHSLab recommends the most current clinical guidelines to help healthcare providers individualize care for each patient as deemed clinically necessary.

"QHSLab is a cloud-based platform designed to improve physician efficiency and reduce healthcare costs - while playing an active role in making health risks more visible to the physician and patient," said Troy Grogan, President and CEO of USA Equities Corp. "We're thrilled to have expanded our product portfolio and offer even more comprehensive services to physicians, and therefore improve clinical outcomes for patients." The following products have been developed over the past six months and released to the suite of health risk assessments available to physicians using the QHSLab platform.

With mental health concerns at an all-time high, QHSLab has launched the "Q-Scale," a comprehensive mental health risk assessment that assesses a patient's "quality of life". High-risk patients are then flagged for further consultation and care. The NIH cites that nearly 1 in 5 adults faces a mental health issue , an addressable market of almost 53 million Americans. QHSLab is also releasing an evaluation of pain and musculoskeletal health. Musculoskeletal health is at the forefront of prevention for other conditions. It has been a wide area of focus for healthcare technology investors because these conditions, once they advanced, are expensive to treat. A study published in JAMA estimated the cost to be nearly 129.8 billion in treating musculoskeletal-related conditions.

Other conditions that physicians can now remotely evaluate include the allergy and asthma management progress, medication monitoring, and allergen immunotherapy treatment monitoring. In addition, there is a significant focus on preventive medicine and wellness-related conditions in the newest product launch, like identifying obstructive sleep apnea, an assessment for diet and nutrition, and tools for curbing tobacco and alcohol addictions through behavioral change strategies.

"Virtual care and Telehealth visits are quickly advancing as a best practice in medicine. The QHSLab platform provides our physicians with more actionable insights into their patients' health in between office visits as well, a definite plus for healthcare providers, especially in their time-poor environment,” concludes Grogan.

For more information about QHSLab, or to be the first to know about product releases, please visit usaqcorp.com.

About USA Equities Corp

USA Equities Corp ( USAQ) is a medical device company providing digital healthcare solutions and point-of-care-diagnostic tests to primary care physicians. Digital healthcare allows doctors to assess their patients' responses quickly and effectively using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. Digital healthcare can also remotely monitor patients' vital signs and evaluate the effects of prescribed medicines and treatments on patients' health through real-time data transferred from patient to doctor. USAQ also markets and sells point-of-care, rapid-response diagnostic tests used in the primary care practice. USAQ's products and services are designed to help physicians improve patient monitoring and medical care while also improving the revenues of their practice.

For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.USAQCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, future products, and potential future results and acquisitions are examples of such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'targets,' 'expects,' or 'intends' and other similar words that express risks and uncertainties. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of the introduction of new products and the acceptance of these products, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections, and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor & Media Contact:

Olivia Giamanco

USA Equities Corp

(929) 379-6503

[email protected]