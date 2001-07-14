Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Announce Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 21, 2022

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced plans to provide a business update and preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on March 21, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 21, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.

Monday, March 21, 8:00 a.m. ET

Domestic: +1 (888) 550-5280

International: (646) 960-0813

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/991025183

Conference ID: 2696394

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

