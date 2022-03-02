Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call,
please dial 800-289-0720 for USA and Canadian calls.

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's .
website at www.dollartreeinfo.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews%2Fevents

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight
Tuesday, March 8, and may be accessed by
dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 9879297.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220209006004r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006004/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY