Softchoice Awarded Elite Google Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC), a leading North American provider of technology solutions and managed services, today announced that it has earned the Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. The designation recognizes Softchoice’s demonstrated success in enabling cloud transformation at scale with technical expertise in Google Cloud Platform.

Already a Premier Partner with Google Cloud, Softchoice’s Google Cloud MSP designation follows a rigorous evaluation, which included a third-party capabilities assessment, demonstration of a strong go-to-market partnership with Google Cloud, and customer evidence confirming Softchoice’s methodology and ability to execute.

“Softchoice is in an elite category of technology solutions and services providers that drive cloud transformation across all major public cloud platforms,” said Chris Woodin, Vice President, Cloud Business Unit, Softchoice. “Softchoice offers a range of outcome-based and managed services for organizations to succeed with Google Cloud by helping them reduce cost and time to market, optimize their current workloads and innovate to make their digital transformations happen faster.”

“Softchoice’s Google Cloud MSP’s designation validates Softchoice’s expertise and commitment to helping organizations drive some of their most important transformation initiatives with Google Cloud,” said Baris Eris, Global Program Lead, Managed Service Providers, Google Cloud. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Softchoice and providing the right technologies and expertise customers need to succeed.”

Thousands of organizations across North America trust Softchoice to help them thrive with cloud and win in their markets. Using tested and proven architecture to design tailored solutions, Softchoice provides its customer with public cloud assessments, cloud migration, ongoing managed services, cost optimization, as well as application transformation and modernization.

Learn more about our partnership with Google+Cloud.

Customer quotes:

“As we started onboarding customers, our existing infrastructure was fine, but we felt the storm was coming. We knew that Softchoice could deliver on the areas our IT team was missing, and the company’s professionalism and overall service has been incredibly valuable in helping us through this journey.”

— Mike Gibson, CTO of Vet Hero

“Our goal is to make our operation as efficient and well-oiled as possible. Having started out with little internal cloud expertise, we needed the Softchoice Cloud Transformation Team’s guidance as we worked to transition to a more formalized system.”

— Greg Burnham, DevOps Engineer Sports IQ

About Softchoice

