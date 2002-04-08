Minim and Link Net Enter Partnership to Expand High-Performance Wi-Fi to Its Subscribers in Indonesia and Expand Broadband Access

Latest partnership marks continuation of Minim’s collaboration to increase access to intelligent Wi-Fi systems

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc., ( MINM), the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces their partnership with PT Link Net Tbk (“Link Net” or the Company; stock code: “LINK”) one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia with the brand “First Media”, as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. This new relationship will bring Minim’s TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems and its mobile app deployed to Link Net subscribers throughout the country.

Featuring new OpenWiFi support on varied hardware, Minim will help enable the expansion of residential broadband to areas of the country that were previously challenging for local ISPs to service. Leveraging the Minim platform, Link Net will be able to address barriers to service expansion, including high support costs due to on-site technician visits and customer retention associated with connectivity and hardware performance issues. Minim has a proven track record of improving ISP operations and customer satisfaction and welcomes Link Net to its community of hundreds of service providers.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to work together with Link Net on expanding broadband connectivity throughout Indonesia,” said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. “This partnership represents Minim’s first deployment in the country on our mission to make Wi-Fi safe and supportive for everyone.”

“We’re very excited to deploy Minim’s intuitive software and hardware solutions to our vast customer network,” said Chief Technology & Product Officer of PT Link Net Tbk, Edward Sanusi. “Given Minim's track record of streamlining network and customer service, we’re confident our collaboration will improve connectivity throughout Indonesia.”

Minim will begin providing their software services with Link Net customers in the coming months. Utilizing Minim-powered Wi-Fi systems such as the Motorola Router MH7020, Link Net subscribers will enjoy access to the Minim-powered mobile app for intuitive network insights and personalization.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the Wi-Fi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Link Net – First Media

PT Link Net Tbk (“Link Net”) established in 2000, has a mission to transform lives by providing innovative and exceptional broadband and media services and solutions. As the largest cable service provider in Indonesia, Link Net provides high-quality pay television services, high-speed broadband internet, and data communications under "First Media" brand for residential customers and “Link Net” brand for corporate customers.

Link Net owns and operates a network of Hybrid Fiber Coaxial cable (“HFC”) and Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) that provides high-speed internet access services

Learn more at www.linknet.co.id (Link Net corporate website), www.firstmedia.com (residential segment) or https://www.linknet.id (enterprise segment).

