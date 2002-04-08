Global Internet of People, Inc. Launches Carbon Emission Management Training Program

Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) ( SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that Global Mentor Board (Beijing) Education Technology Limited (“GMB Education”), a newly established subsidiary of the Company’s variable interest entity, launched a carbon emission management training program (the “CEM Program”) in February, 2022. Recent policy by the Chinese government on carbon emission and environmental protection has created demand for qualified professionals in the field of carbon emission management. The CEM Program is aimed at helping trainees to prepare for the qualification exams and obtain professional certificates issued by China Energy Conservation Association (CECA), a non-profit organization that promotes energy efficient technology and products. The CEM Program offers a full range of training services, including expert video course, pre-examination consulting, pre-employment training, and job recommendation, for the trainees.

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SDH, commented: “By launching this training program, we are expanding our business into the Chinese vocational education market, following the trend of China’s education reform that encourages vocational education. With our market resources and brand influence, we are committed to building our vocational training platform and launching more programs in the future.”

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its PRC operating entities, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com .

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

