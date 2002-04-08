Blueknight Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) ( BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



The Partnership will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results during a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CST (11:00 a.m. EST). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.

Participants are requested to dial in five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. An audio replay will be available through the “Investors” section of the Partnership’s website at investor.bkep.com.

About Blueknight

Blueknight ( BKEP and BKEPP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns the largest independent asphalt terminalling network in the country. Operations include 9.0 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage capacity across 54 terminals and 26 states throughout the U.S. Blueknight is focused on providing integrated terminalling solutions for tomorrow’s infrastructure and transportation end markets. More information is available at www.bkep.com.