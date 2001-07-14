Hancock Whitney Announces Strategic Relationship with Cetera Financial Group

Hancock Whitney today announced a strategic relationship with Cetera Financial Group to provide Hancock Whitney clients with enhanced broker-dealer and investment advisory services.

Hancock Whitney Investment Services, Inc., (HWIS), a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, will transition its client investment services business to Cetera, operating under the name “Hancock Whitney Financial Consultants,” pending regulatory approval. HWIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will remain in place as a limited broker-dealer for corporate and municipal underwriting.

Cetera is one of the largest independent broker-dealers in the country.

“Providing our clients a best-in-class, advice based experience is our priority and core to our organization’s century-old commitment to service. The opportunity to work with Cetera aligns very well with our strategic vision and direction. This relationship will support us in meeting our clients’ investment needs through superior broker-dealer and investment advisory services, enhanced products and digital user experiences, and more opportunities to help clients grow and protect their assets,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Wealth Management Officer Miles Milton.

This relationship affects only Hancock Whitney’s broker-dealer and registered investment advisor operations and does not impact the company’s trust and asset management division, which holds $10 billion in assets under management, $27 billion in assets under administration, and ranks among the top 25 largest fiduciary firms in the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hancock Whitney to enrich client service, enhance the financial consultant experience, and elevate Hancock Whitney’s successful business to new heights,” said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera's financial institutions community. "We look forward to collaborating to offer our Advice-Centric Experience® to Hancock Whitney clients, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing through all stages of life. We appreciate the dedication and commitment that our collective teams put forth in making this partnership a reality, and we anticipate many shared successes to come.”

Milton said Hancock Whitney expects the transition to become effective during the second half of 2022 following regulatory approvals. HWIS clients should continue working with their current Hancock Whitney advisors and can expect more information about account transitions later this year.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

“Cetera Financial Group” refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101. Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Investment and Insurance Products:

NO BANK GUARANTEE NOT A DEPOSIT MAY LOSE VALUE NOT FDIC INSURED

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005759/en/