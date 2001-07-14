Masco Corporation to Participate in Fireside Chat at Investor Conference

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that John Sznewajs, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 23, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until March 23, 2022.

Masco Corporation’s press releases and other information are available under the Investor Relations section of Masco's website at www.masco.com.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005224/en/