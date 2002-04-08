Talis Biomedical Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) ( TLIS) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Talis shares pursuant to the Company’s February 2021 initial public offering.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’ Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for Talis One COVID-19 test; as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

