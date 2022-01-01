Offerpad Aims to Help Ease Headaches, Bring Control and Convenience to Home Buyers with Launch in Riverside and San Bernardino Area

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD, Financial), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, today announced expansion into California. Its one-stop online solutions and services are now available in Riverside and San Bernardino. Offerpad brings flexibility and certainty to buying and selling homes with 24-hour cash offers, custom listing solutions, and access to home mortgage and title services to residents in the Inland Empire.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005425/en/

Offerpad today announced expansion into California. Its one-stop online solutions and services are now available in Riverside and San Bernardino. Offerpad brings flexibility and certainty to buying and selling homes with 24-hour cash offers, custom listing solutions, and access to home mortgage and title services to residents in the Inland Empire. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Nearly every industry has evolved to meet the demand for easier, digital solutions, but real estate has been stuck in ‘tradition’ for far too long," explains Offerpad Chairman and CEO, Brian Bair. “That’s why Offerpad is changing that. We bring together innovative solutions for modern real estate needs. We're thrilled to bring our services to Riverside and San Bernardino residents to help alleviate the headaches of traditional processes with a simpler, streamlined experience. Offerpad can provide buyers and sellers an easy, convenient experience that gives them more control and certainty in today’s market.”

Homeowners can easily request a cash offer at Offerpad.com with or without the help of a real estate agent. A cash offer can give sellers the flexibility of selecting their own closing date and may help alleviate the stress and uncertainty from the selling and buying process. With the valuable advantages of cash and a controlled closing date, Offerpad can help empower sellers to be more competitive as buyers in a market where inventory is limited and homes sell quickly. Joi Sherrill, a real estate agent who recently referred her home sellers to Offerpad and assisted them through their cash sale, said, “My clients were able to purchase their next home without a sale of home contingency and closed quickly on both sales. Offerpad stood by all their commitments to my clients and myself. [It was a] very good experience from start to finish.”

Providing a new level of control in residential real estate in California, the company’s innovative offerings are now available in High Desert cities, Corona, and the city of Riverside, among many other areas throughout the Inland Empire. Offerpad reaches over 70 cities and towns between its two new markets.

To stay current with changes and trends in each Offerpad market, the company employs a dedicated real estate team that provides hyper-localized expertise. Offerpad’s General Manager in Riverside and San Bernardino is Carlos Rodarte, a Southern California native who has overseen 1,200 home purchases in the Riverside market in recent years. Rodarte said, “When you find the new home of your dreams, but you need to sell your current one first, the process can feel daunting for many home buyers. They ask themselves, ‘Will I sell? When? And for how much?’ Offerpad’s entrance into these markets is a tremendous opportunity for home sellers and buyers in the area to make the real estate moves they’ve hoped for with less stress and more convenience.”

With the addition of Offerpad’s two new California markets, the company’s real estate solutions are now available in over 1,600 cities and towns across the country. Offerpad plans to expand to more new markets in 2022, including the Sacramento metro area.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s market expansion plans, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Eligibility and prices vary. Real estate brokerage services provided by Offerpad Brokerages.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, speak to your Offerpad representative or visit www.offerpad.com%2Fterms-of-use.

Offerpad Brokerages hold real estate brokerage licenses in multiple states. Click+here for a list of our real estate brokerage licenses.

TREC Info: Brokerage+Services | Consumer+Protection+Notice+%0A

Offerpad Brokerage CA Inc.

Real Estate broker, California Department of Real Estate

California DRE #2087915

© Offerpad 2022

#OPAD_IR

#OPAD_Expansion

Follow Offerpad on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005425/en/