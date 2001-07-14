Digital Fitness Coaching Company Future Named Official Fitness Coaching Partner of the New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with digital fitness coaching service Future, naming the leading personal training app an Official Fitness Coaching Partner of the New York Knicks.

Future will be the presenting partner of an original content series, which will spotlight the key role that the Knicks strength and conditioning personnel play. The series will feature Knicks strength and conditioning staffers and will run across the Knicks digital channels and in-arena. Future will receive significant brand promotion throughout Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, including LED Signage, Basket Stanchion Signage and promotional in-game features on GardenVision.

“We loved the idea of teaming up Future with the Knicks strength and conditioning personnel team to provide our fans with educational training methods that they can incorporate into their everyday life,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice president, Marketing Partnerships, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “We are excited to help Future bring digital fitness coaching into the mainstream.”

“One of the keys to NBA players’ success is having fitness experts in their lives every day, and we’ve figured out how to give you this same everyday access to a world-class fitness coach, but through your phone,” said Rishi Mandal, Future’s CEO. “As our boilerplate says, we’ve assembled the largest team of fitness coaches from professional sports in history, so we celebrate the Knicks strength and conditioning team as the legends they are.”

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Future Fitness

Future is taking digital fitness coaching mainstream. The personal training app connects members with an ongoing fitness coach through the Apple Watch to build personalized workout programs and communicate daily to keep you on track. Future has assembled the largest cohort of fitness coaches in history from professional sports. Future is backed by investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Trustbridge Partners, SC.Holdings, Optum Ventures, Caffeinated Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.future.co%2F.

