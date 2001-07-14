Cushman & Wakefield Named to IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100® List for 11th Consecutive Year

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to The Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category for large established global firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) for the 11th year in a row. The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best service providers and advisors from industries including real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics, facility services, information technology, and business process outsourcing.

“We are proud that IAOP has again named Cushman & Wakefield one of the world’s best outsourcing service providers,” said Bill Knightly, Chief Executive of Global Occupier Services (GOS) at Cushman & Wakefield. “This is an important recognition of the work we do across a spectrum of services available to our clients. Our professionals continue to offer tailored solutions for our clients that are backed by our expert insights, research and innovation.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s GOS business delivers real estate solutions that are aligned to clients’ business strategies and goals, from reducing operational costs to enhancing the engagement and productivity levels of their workforces. Cushman & Wakefield advises and executes on occupier services for clients worldwide, including Integrated Portfolio Management, Integrated Facilities Management and Total Workplace. In addition, the firm’s C&W Services business provides integrated facility services to a diverse portfolio of clients and market segments. Together, these teams are ensuring a consistent and efficient service delivery to hundreds of clients across geographies.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. For 2022, four areas were considered and judged: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “That’s why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times.”

View The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list on IAOP's website.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org

