PPG, PPG Foundation invested $13.3 million in communities worldwide in 2021

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $13.3 million in 2021 to support more than 500 community partners and programs in the U.S. and internationally that are focused on education, social and racial equity, and community sustainability.

“As neighbors reunited and classrooms welcomed back students in 2021, we engaged our global community partners and employee volunteers to help communities thrive in the areas we call home,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “Our support centered around revitalizing classrooms and activating our commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion through education, hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning, and community volunteerism to bring color and brightness to the world.”

Highlights of 2021 community engagement commitments by PPG and the PPG Foundation include:

$6.6 million to build the next generation of diverse and innovative STEM leaders. Through a partnership with the Pittsburgh+Promise, the PPG Foundation funded scholarships for post-secondary access to education that will help fuel a prepared, diverse regional workforce. In Milan, Italy, PPG teamed up with the National+Museum+of+Science+and+Technology+Leonardo+da+Vinci on a state-of-the-art, interactive lab designed for programs like color-based chemistry workshops. Through these programs and more, PPG funding prioritized STEM learning and career possibilities; created opportunities for young women to explore science-based learning and meet female role models in STEM-related fields; and grew partnerships with leading universities to establish launching points for a diverse STEM talent pipeline.

Throughout 2021, Colorful Communities projects focused on offsetting the heavy tolls of pandemic-caused learning challenges by using color to create effective learning environments and positive educational experiences for students around the world. PPG’s employee resource networks in the U.S. also partnered with organizations that share similar affinities to transform spaces that serve diverse communities. These included:

Luis+Mu%26ntilde%3Boz+Mar%26iacute%3Bn+Dual+Language+Academy+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio : PPG volunteers brought courage and creativity to life through fresh colors and lively murals that helped reinvigorate students’ surroundings as they returned to their classrooms following more than a year of remote learning.

PPG volunteers brought courage and creativity to life through fresh colors and lively murals that helped reinvigorate students’ surroundings as they returned to their classrooms following more than a year of remote learning. PPG+Stiwewa+Buurtcentrum+in+Winti+Wai%2C+Suriname : PPG employees helped paint interior and exterior walls, including murals, of the new PPG Stiwewa Buurtcentrum (Community Center). Located near a PPG manufacturing site, the building was designed to provide social support for area residents that includes educational and employment assistance for young people and fun, recreational programs for all.

PPG employees helped paint interior and exterior walls, including murals, of the new PPG Stiwewa Buurtcentrum (Community Center). Located near a PPG manufacturing site, the building was designed to provide social support for area residents that includes educational and employment assistance for young people and fun, recreational programs for all. Instituto Eurípedes in Araraquara, Brazil: At an educational center for vulnerable children and families, PPG facilitated the painting of two buildings, a colorful mural, several classrooms and a sports court. The center offers classes for children and teenagers while supporting around 200 families since the onset of the pandemic. PPG volunteers also planned an interactive activity, including painting flowerpots, with the children who attend the center.

At an educational center for vulnerable children and families, PPG facilitated the painting of two buildings, a colorful mural, several classrooms and a sports court. The center offers classes for children and teenagers while supporting around 200 families since the onset of the pandemic. PPG volunteers also planned an interactive activity, including painting flowerpots, with the children who attend the center. Three elementary schools in the Philippines: PPG volunteers in the Philippines continued a partnership with GMA Kapuso Foundation to support the rehabilitation of Mabini Elementary School in Catanduanes province and Abariongan Uneg and Calassitan Elementary Schools in Cagayan Valley province.

“As a science and technology company, we know firsthand the importance of educational opportunities to create a more sustainable community and accelerate pathways for diverse students and communities. We see fresh paint colors transform spaces where students feel resilient and ready to learn,” said Dunn. “Through all of our efforts in 2021, we prioritized opportunities to demonstrate the power of volunteerism and education to reflect on our company’s purpose to ‘protect and beautify the world.’”

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

