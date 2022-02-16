Net Medical's Upper Respiratory Test Identifies COVID, Flu and the Common Cold; More States To Be Added

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTC PINK:NMXS) said today it is providing Gold Standard PCR testing for Covid, ordinary flu, colds and related other upper respiratory infections to the people of New Mexico.

With mobile vans currently operating in Albuquerque and Taos, Net Medical now offers bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that make it quick, inexpensive and easy for those affected to quickly get a definitive idea of the illness they might be facing. Results of the tests are quickly known and instantly made available to appropriate authorities facilitating travel, going to work, job interviews, etc.

The initial program has been so successful that Net Medical is now planning similar programs for other states.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "The roll out of our respiratory testing vans has been an enormous success. We have experienced high volumes of those seeking definitive information about their health status.

"Because of the Covid pandemic, people want and need information about the status of their health. Our mobile testing sites are the answer. At the end of December, the CDC expressed concerns about tests that couldn't distinguish between Covid, traditional influenza or a common cold. We selected bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module because it is the only test that can detect 22 separate viral pathogens and has been cleared by the FDA."

Now it is easy for those affected to quickly and conveniently obtain definitive knowledge of what they are facing. The process is easy, fast and official. And the tests are free to the public.

"bioMerieux,'s respiratory panel covers multiple targets in a single test accurately detecting and identifying pathogens most commonly associated with upper respiratory infections. If you are planning to travel and you suddenly come down with a cold, it's important to know whether it's just a common cold of something more serious," Govatski said.

Net Medical is one of the few companies providing mobile labs along with the software, trained personnel and licensed physicians that enable quick and accurate reporting to federal and state medical authorities.

About bioMerieux -- bioMerieux has been a major global player in the field of diagnostics for infectious diseases for more than 55 years. Their website is https://www.biomerieux.com and www.biofiredx.com.

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In additional, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company uses bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module because it is the only test that can detect 22 separate viral pathogens and has been approved by the FDA. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688993/Net-Medicals-Upper-Respiratory-Test-Identifies-COVID-Flu-and-the-Common-Cold-More-States-To-Be-Added



