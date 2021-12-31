Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Buys Amgen Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Icon PLC, Comerica Inc, Seagen Inc

New Purchases: AMGN, CAT, WFC, MRNA, CMS, PNW, FLO, SWX,

WBA, MSFT, SRE, VRTX, PM, MMM, IBM, LMT, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EL, LRCX, PG, AMAT, TGT, MRK, AZO, ED, PFE, PRU, GOOG, JNJ, AMZN, ES, KO, AEP, HRL, GOOGL, PEP, SO, SJM, MCD, XOM, C, REGN, MOH, WEC, MAN, LOW, COST, KR, KMB, DECK, INTC, IDXX, IP, CRUS, RHI, CSCO, CC, BIO, NLOK, ODFL, BBY, TER, UPS, MET, UTHR, MCK, ATVI, EVRG, CFG, BNS, FTNT, FB, DE, QRVO, SYF, XEL, ALLY, YELP, RF, FCN, PHM, CHKP, QCOM, GS, MTD, EA, K, LOGI, ZM, FNF, RE, HIG, HLF, KGC, TDC, XRX, MTG, MFC, MAS, OGE, PPL, ROST, PFG, TSLA, STAG, WPC, UNM, INGR, NNN, ORI,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Wells Fargo, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Icon PLC, Comerica Inc, Seagen Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,971 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,900 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 35,947 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 649 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 425 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.192300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $152.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 49.17%. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $305.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. still held 1,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $581.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. still held 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.