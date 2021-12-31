Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. Buys Amgen Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Icon PLC, Comerica Inc, Seagen Inc

- New Purchases: AMGN, CAT, WFC, MRNA, CMS, PNW, FLO, SWX,
- Added Positions: WBA, MSFT, SRE, VRTX, PM, MMM, IBM, LMT, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, EL, LRCX, PG, AMAT, TGT, MRK, AZO, ED, PFE, PRU, GOOG, JNJ, AMZN, ES, KO, AEP, HRL, GOOGL, PEP, SO, SJM, MCD, XOM, C, REGN, MOH, WEC, MAN, LOW, COST, KR, KMB, DECK, INTC, IDXX, IP, CRUS, RHI, CSCO, CC, BIO, NLOK, ODFL, BBY, TER, UPS, MET, UTHR, MCK, ATVI, EVRG, CFG, BNS, FTNT, FB, DE, QRVO, SYF, XEL, ALLY, YELP, RF, FCN, PHM, CHKP, QCOM, GS, MTD, EA, K, LOGI, ZM, FNF, RE, HIG, HLF, KGC, TDC, XRX, MTG, MFC, MAS, OGE, PPL, ROST, PFG, TSLA, STAG, WPC, UNM, INGR, NNN, ORI,
- Sold Out: ICLR, CMA, SGEN, TTWO, CLX, COR, PEG, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legg+mason+asset+management+%28japan%29+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,971 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,900 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 35,947 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 649 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 425 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.192300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $152.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.Sold Out: (COR)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Reduced: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 49.17%. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $305.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. still held 1,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $581.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. still held 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co., Ltd. keeps buying