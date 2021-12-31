Archetype Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: AMLP, VYMI, SCHD, CCI, ICE, XLC, COIN,
- Added Positions: VOO, IEFA, BND, IEMG, VO, VB, VCSH, GLD, XLV, BNDX, SPLV, GDX, QQQ, RWO, STPZ, ARKK, WMT, CMCSA, MMM, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IDV, VYM, EFA, EMLP, CWB, EMB, AAPL, BSX, PFE, IVV, NULG, SUSA, JUST, NUSC,
- Sold Out: MCD, DIS, XLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Archetype Wealth Partners
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 168,521 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 665,526 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 418,526 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 384,709 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 69,172 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06%
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $164.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC)
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Archetype Wealth Partners initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Archetype Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2825.86%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 15,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Archetype Wealth Partners added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Archetype Wealth Partners added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Archetype Wealth Partners sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Archetype Wealth Partners sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Archetype Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.
