Alesco Advisors Llc Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating R

New Purchases: VCSH, SUSB, SPMB, CATH, CEFA, PFE, FNDE, TSLA, UNH,

VCSH, SUSB, SPMB, CATH, CEFA, PFE, FNDE, TSLA, UNH, Added Positions: SCHO, ESGU, EAGG, VTIP, IEMG, VWO, ESGD, EFV, SHYG, ESGE, ESML, VEA, SUB, NYF, FNDF, MUB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, IWM, SHY, VMBS, VGSH, IGSB,

SCHO, ESGU, EAGG, VTIP, IEMG, VWO, ESGD, EFV, SHYG, ESGE, ESML, VEA, SUB, NYF, FNDF, MUB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, IWM, SHY, VMBS, VGSH, IGSB, Reduced Positions: FLRN, IVV, AGG, FLOT, IJH, IJR, SCHZ, BND, TIP, STPZ, IJJ, STIP, SCHX, SPAB, BSV, MSFT, PAYX, AAPL, IWC, IVE, SCHH, VTEB, BRK.B, VOO, VNQ, ITM, TMO, MDY, GWX, EWX, HD, TFI, IEI, SCHA, SCHV, MBB, SHV, SCHR, IWB, ORCL, ABT, MCD, JPM, IJK, IJS, IJT,

FLRN, IVV, AGG, FLOT, IJH, IJR, SCHZ, BND, TIP, STPZ, IJJ, STIP, SCHX, SPAB, BSV, MSFT, PAYX, AAPL, IWC, IVE, SCHH, VTEB, BRK.B, VOO, VNQ, ITM, TMO, MDY, GWX, EWX, HD, TFI, IEI, SCHA, SCHV, MBB, SHV, SCHR, IWB, ORCL, ABT, MCD, JPM, IJK, IJS, IJT, Sold Out: VCIT, EMNT,

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alesco Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alesco Advisors Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALESCO ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alesco+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,488,095 shares, 23.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,376,531 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 972,466 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 1,979,973 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,420,590 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 547,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 272,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.436300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,657,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 383,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 479,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 132,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07.