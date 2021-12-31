Alesco Advisors Llc Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating R

- New Purchases: VCSH, SUSB, SPMB, CATH, CEFA, PFE, FNDE, TSLA, UNH,
- Added Positions: SCHO, ESGU, EAGG, VTIP, IEMG, VWO, ESGD, EFV, SHYG, ESGE, ESML, VEA, SUB, NYF, FNDF, MUB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, IWM, SHY, VMBS, VGSH, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, IVV, AGG, FLOT, IJH, IJR, SCHZ, BND, TIP, STPZ, IJJ, STIP, SCHX, SPAB, BSV, MSFT, PAYX, AAPL, IWC, IVE, SCHH, VTEB, BRK.B, VOO, VNQ, ITM, TMO, MDY, GWX, EWX, HD, TFI, IEI, SCHA, SCHV, MBB, SHV, SCHR, IWB, ORCL, ABT, MCD, JPM, IJK, IJS, IJT,
- Sold Out: VCIT, EMNT,
For the details of ALESCO ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alesco+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALESCO ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,488,095 shares, 23.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,376,531 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 972,466 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 1,979,973 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,420,590 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 547,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 272,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (CEFA)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.436300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,657,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 383,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 479,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ESML)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 132,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (EMNT)
Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07.
