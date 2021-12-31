Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys Adobe Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, , Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, , Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $18.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,201,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 2,930,756 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,660,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 16,814,581 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 228,957 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88%

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $472.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $201.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 320,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 745,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 16,531,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 233.81%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $146.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,608,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2714.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 228,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 16,814,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 1618.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,007,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 447.63%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,281,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.