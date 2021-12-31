Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Global X Copper Miners ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: SPHB, DJP, XLY, RCD, DVN, UDR, PBT,

SPHB, DJP, XLY, RCD, DVN, UDR, PBT, Added Positions: LIT, SWAN, IHI, KRE,

LIT, SWAN, IHI, KRE, Reduced Positions: IAU, ARKK, ARKG, PALL, QQQ, AMZN, SOXX, XME, VUG, SCHG, BC, CARR, DE, FNV, AAPL, VRTV, UFPI, MYRG, COOP, FINX, DKS,

IAU, ARKK, ARKG, PALL, QQQ, AMZN, SOXX, XME, VUG, SCHG, BC, CARR, DE, FNV, AAPL, VRTV, UFPI, MYRG, COOP, FINX, DKS, Sold Out: COPX, SLX, HIBB, PKX, CLIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Gold Trust, Global X Copper Miners ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, VanEck Steel ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,755 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 35,124 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 365,750 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 298,969 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.12% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 107,962 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.27%

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 102,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 65,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 7,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.803300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 112,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $32.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 365,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 170.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Steel ETF. The sale prices were between $48.26 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $51.98.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hibbett Inc. The sale prices were between $65.34 and $99.69, with an estimated average price of $79.74.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. The sale prices were between $54.72 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $64.4.