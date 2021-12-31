Boston Family Office Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Teradyne Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: VTEB, CATC, IJJ, TROW, IJS, CCI, ENTA, RACE, ITB,
- Added Positions: JMST, ATR, TER, V, VXF, SHW, VCSH, MKC, PANW, XBI, TGT, NOW, SPGI, ADBE, ILMN, LECO, AMZN, GOOG, XYL, UPS, TEL, CRM, SNPS, UNH, SEDG, APD, NVDA, MIDD, VEA, ECL, VV, ADI, MA, AMAT, TWLO, TYL, ACN, HCAT, VIG, HD, VXUS, GOOGL, DOW, OKTA, RLAY, BIV, BLV, IJH, IWF, PAYC, VOO, WMT, SPG, FDX, WELL, HON, J, LLY, MDT, MCHP, NYT, PNC, RHHBY, STZ, SPLK, SBUX, STT, SYY, ABB, COP, USB, EL, DIS, ZBH, CSCO, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, EEM, DLTR, VWO, IJR, SRCL, MDY, ZBRA, IFF, VGIT, MMC, AFL, MSFT, CLX, VEU, QQQ, GIS, VZ, NSRGY, MMM, VO, FRC, PH, FLOT, ABBV, BSV, MOAT, WY, GILD, D, BDX, BND, WM, FB, PYPL, IAU, CHD, CMCSA, COST, DHR, K, IVV, MCD, NVO, PG, IWM, MOTI, OTIS, YUMC, TTD, FTV, TJX, KMB, T, MO, FIS, DD, XOM, GPN, IBM, ITW, INTC, ISRG, SQ, NVS, ORCL, PFE, SWK, THO, RTX, BX, STWD, SSNC, CDK,
- Sold Out: ROOT, VB, GE, KSU, ORLY, GWRE, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 452,078 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,403 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 72,170 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,497 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 100,066 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $146.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 145.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 186,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 171.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $167.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 107.62%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $523.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $326.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Root Inc (ROOT)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: (KSU)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.
