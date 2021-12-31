Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, DraftKings Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

New Purchases: RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, DraftKings Inc, Roblox Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. As of 2021Q4, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation owns 7 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,802,334 shares, 42.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 279,688 shares, 42.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.22% DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 437,685 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.48% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 622,216 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 34,849 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 34,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.93%. The holding were 1,802,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 302.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 437,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.