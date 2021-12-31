Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Dana Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sylvamo Corp, Sells Avaya Holdings Corp, Echo Global Logistics Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

- New Purchases: DAN, LYLT, SLVM,
- Reduced Positions: BSIG, CRC, DTM, MGLN, PRG, PLUS, VSTO, CNX, SPB, VRS, PBH, AVID, BHF, XPER, TTMI, ODP, CNO, BANR, UNVR, THG, HRB, TRTN, SFM, GLDD, MDRX, AXS, AZZ, KOP, MATW, MRLN, KFRC, BCOR, CIVB, BIG, RLGT, VWTR, KE,
- Sold Out: AVYA, ECHO, PEBO,
For the details of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestrel+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 272,650 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 225,400 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 86,350 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) - 135,350 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- DT Midstream Inc (DTM) - 167,275 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 303,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 145,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 145,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $30.42 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying