Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Dana Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sylvamo Corp, Sells Avaya Holdings Corp, Echo Global Logistics Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Kestrel Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Dana Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sylvamo Corp, sells Avaya Holdings Corp, Echo Global Logistics Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 40 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 272,650 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  2. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 225,400 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  3. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 86,350 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  4. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) - 135,350 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. DT Midstream Inc (DTM) - 167,275 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 303,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 145,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 145,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $30.42 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.15.



