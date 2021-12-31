Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Dana Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sylvamo Corp, Sells Avaya Holdings Corp, Echo Global Logistics Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

New Purchases: DAN, LYLT, SLVM,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dana Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sylvamo Corp, sells Avaya Holdings Corp, Echo Global Logistics Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 40 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 272,650 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 225,400 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 86,350 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) - 135,350 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% DT Midstream Inc (DTM) - 167,275 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 303,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 145,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 145,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $30.42 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.15.