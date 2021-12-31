Marietta Investment Partners Llc Buys Teradyne Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Darden Restaurants Inc, MasTec Inc, ASML Holding NV

New Purchases: TER, DHI, SIG, OMC, IP, BLK, F, INTU, SPGI, CGC,

TER, DHI, SIG, OMC, IP, BLK, F, INTU, SPGI, CGC, Added Positions: GOOGL, AA, SBNY, SIVB, FANG, NVDA, POOL, WHR, UMC, AMD, DHR, TSCO, WST, ULTA, HD, ZBRA, FRC, NVO, PH, AME, UNP, XYL, AMZN, UBS, LOW, JPM, LLY, AMAT, NEE, TRTN, SPY,

GOOGL, AA, SBNY, SIVB, FANG, NVDA, POOL, WHR, UMC, AMD, DHR, TSCO, WST, ULTA, HD, ZBRA, FRC, NVO, PH, AME, UNP, XYL, AMZN, UBS, LOW, JPM, LLY, AMAT, NEE, TRTN, SPY, Reduced Positions: DRI, MTZ, GNRC, ASML, RGEN, FISV, PYPL, ABNB, DOCU, TGT, DIS, TSM, HON, LULU, MA, TX, MIDD, ALGN, VZ, HDB, GIS, FCX, YUMC, HPE, MSCI, JCI, FIS, RACE, EW, MELI, GLOB, NPK, EL, CHD, ADBE, SCHF, SCHX, SLYV, SONY, NKE, NEM, KBH, CFG, WMT, RIO, TEAM, MPW, MGA, KLAC,

DRI, MTZ, GNRC, ASML, RGEN, FISV, PYPL, ABNB, DOCU, TGT, DIS, TSM, HON, LULU, MA, TX, MIDD, ALGN, VZ, HDB, GIS, FCX, YUMC, HPE, MSCI, JCI, FIS, RACE, EW, MELI, GLOB, NPK, EL, CHD, ADBE, SCHF, SCHX, SLYV, SONY, NKE, NEM, KBH, CFG, WMT, RIO, TEAM, MPW, MGA, KLAC, Sold Out: LUV, PUK, LYB, T, BP, ILMN, SCHE, SCHM, KD,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teradyne Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Alcoa Corp, SVB Financial Group, Signature Bank, sells Darden Restaurants Inc, MasTec Inc, ASML Holding NV, Repligen Corp, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marietta+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,308 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,852 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,957 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 369,254 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 41,496 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47%

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 41,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 43,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $647.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $345.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $204.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $32.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.