Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Vicarious Surgical Inc, Micron Technology Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc

Roswell, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vicarious Surgical Inc, Micron Technology Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Illumina Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC owns 1203 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vident+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 108,951 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 53,928 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 856,989 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 113,063 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.66% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 86,282 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.93%

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vicarious Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,073,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 110,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 110,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 374.23%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 113,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in 3D Systems Corp by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,098,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $326.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 330.24%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $581.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $146.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 162,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 202.99%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $780.473900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.