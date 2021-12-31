Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Altice USA Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, Citigroup Inc, MGIC Investment Corp

- New Purchases: VRM, CBL, IMPP,
- Added Positions: ATUS, LYLT, CCL, AER, ADS, MERC, APEI, SPR, TEO, DOLE,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, C, MTG, HRI, SVC, STGW, PLYA,
- Sold Out: VER, FYBR, WFC, EPR, JXN,
For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 8,046,954 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.13%
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 1,835,977 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 1,834,079 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,115,593 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.35%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 2,403,137 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Imperial Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.587500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 244.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 8,046,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc by 525.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,686,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 203.73%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,974,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,115,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 895,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mercer International Inc (MERC)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,117,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.
Here is the complete portfolio of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying