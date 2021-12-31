Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Altice USA Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, Citigroup Inc, MGIC Investment Corp

New Purchases: VRM, CBL, IMPP,

VRM, CBL, IMPP, Added Positions: ATUS, LYLT, CCL, AER, ADS, MERC, APEI, SPR, TEO, DOLE,

ATUS, LYLT, CCL, AER, ADS, MERC, APEI, SPR, TEO, DOLE, Reduced Positions: PCG, C, MTG, HRI, SVC, STGW, PLYA,

PCG, C, MTG, HRI, SVC, STGW, PLYA, Sold Out: VER, FYBR, WFC, EPR, JXN,

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Carnival Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells PG&E Corp, Citigroup Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, Herc Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Redwood Capital Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 8,046,954 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.13% Adient PLC (ADNT) - 1,835,977 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 1,834,079 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,115,593 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.35% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 2,403,137 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Imperial Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.587500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 244.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 8,046,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc by 525.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,686,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 203.73%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,974,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,115,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 895,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,117,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.