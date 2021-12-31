Loomis Sayles & Co L P Buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cerner Corp

New Purchases: ATUS, SSD, CARG, TENB, BCYC, BLD, VCEL, PLNT, KNSL, BCRX, STEP, SQSP, GLT, SMCI, SMG, UFPT, INVH, LYFT, PLYM, PINS, ANET, RVLV, SITM, SPT, SNOW, VTEX, SLVM, AGG, CEMB, IGSB, GOVT, JNK, LQD, VT, OLN, ALGN, UHAL, ADM, BIO, BRKR, DSGX, SITC, DVN, F, INCY, NICE, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, POWI, SKT, WY, ZBRA, EVR, DFS, SSNC, ENPH, AMBA, NTNX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Altice USA Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cerner Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles & Co L P. As of 2021Q4, Loomis Sayles & Co L P owns 738 stocks with a total value of $81.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,728,127 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,321,286 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,835,513 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,523,668 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Visa Inc (V) - 14,615,166 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,273,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,116,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 283,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 570,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 632,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,510,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 66379.22%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.927100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,382,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,274,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 58548.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $146.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 341,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 149.52%. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 233,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,316,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.