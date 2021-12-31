Sofinnova Investments, Inc. Buys Roche Holding AG, Regenxbio Inc, Xencor Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, United Therapeutics Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: RHHBY, XNCR, BCRX, IRTC, INBX, IMGN, BMRN, ACET, IFRX, INKT, EW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roche Holding AG, Regenxbio Inc, Xencor Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, United Therapeutics Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zoetis Inc, Exelixis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sofinnova Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,102,960 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,953,077 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) - 2,914,776 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 1,369,011 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 499,824 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,369,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Xencor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $38.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 537,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,510,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 168,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 368,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Immunogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,749,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 690.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,008,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 481.41%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 232,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 138.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,040,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 129.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 951,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 1110.98%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 617,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in uniQure NV by 528.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.