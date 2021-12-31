Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sofinnova Investments, Inc. Buys Roche Holding AG, Regenxbio Inc, Xencor Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, United Therapeutics Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Sofinnova Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Roche Holding AG, Regenxbio Inc, Xencor Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, United Therapeutics Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zoetis Inc, Exelixis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sofinnova Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.
  1. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,102,960 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,953,077 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) - 2,914,776 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 1,369,011 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 499,824 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,369,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Xencor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $38.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 537,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,510,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 168,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 368,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Immunogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,749,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 690.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,008,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 481.41%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 232,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 138.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,040,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 129.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 951,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 1110.98%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 617,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: uniQure NV (QURE)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. added to a holding in uniQure NV by 528.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.



