Wealthquest Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Skillz Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthquest Corp. As of 2021Q4, Wealthquest Corp owns 139 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthquest Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthquest+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 682,820 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 343,355 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 138,331 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 508,789 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 195,820 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 208,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 398.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 112,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in DIMENSIONAL EMERGING CORE EQUITY MARKET ETF by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 134.42%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Stabilis Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.14 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.