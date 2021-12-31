Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wealthquest Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Wealthquest Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Skillz Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthquest Corp. As of 2021Q4, Wealthquest Corp owns 139 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthquest Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthquest+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthquest Corp
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 682,820 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  2. American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 343,355 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 138,331 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 508,789 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 195,820 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
New Purchase: Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 208,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March (UMAR)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 398.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 112,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DIMENSIONAL EMERGING CORE EQUITY MARKET ETF (DFAE)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in DIMENSIONAL EMERGING CORE EQUITY MARKET ETF by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 134.42%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Stabilis Solutions Inc (SLNG)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Stabilis Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.14 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthquest Corp. Also check out:

1. Wealthquest Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthquest Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthquest Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthquest Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus