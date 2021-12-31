Jb Capital Partners Lp Buys Arch Resources Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Sells Kraton Corp, XPEL Inc, Information Services Group Inc

New Purchases: ASTL, LEE, NLS, BV, DXLG,

ASTL, LEE, NLS, BV, DXLG, Added Positions: ARCH, ZEUS, SPWH, TRMR, ELVT, JOAN, RYI, USAP, OPY,

ARCH, ZEUS, SPWH, TRMR, ELVT, JOAN, RYI, USAP, OPY, Reduced Positions: KRA, XPEL, BLDR, BXC, III, CSV, HBP, ALR, DAN, AXL, HZN,

KRA, XPEL, BLDR, BXC, III, CSV, HBP, ALR, DAN, AXL, HZN, Sold Out: LEGO, VSAT, AUD, AUD, ASUR, VAC, LXU, IEC, AGFS, KLXE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arch Resources Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Tremor International, Lee Enterprises Inc, sells Kraton Corp, XPEL Inc, Information Services Group Inc, Legato Merger Corp, Viasat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jb Capital Partners Lp. As of 2021Q4, Jb Capital Partners Lp owns 86 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jb+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 2,093,711 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 393,649 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17% Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) - 1,324,176 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 337,592 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.91% Dana Inc (DAN) - 1,238,493 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 834,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Destination XL Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $119.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 337,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Olympic Steel Inc by 234.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,822,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in JOANN Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 433,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Asure Software Inc. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.74.

Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79.