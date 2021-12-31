Jb Capital Partners Lp Buys Arch Resources Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Sells Kraton Corp, XPEL Inc, Information Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: ASTL, LEE, NLS, BV, DXLG,
- Added Positions: ARCH, ZEUS, SPWH, TRMR, ELVT, JOAN, RYI, USAP, OPY,
- Reduced Positions: KRA, XPEL, BLDR, BXC, III, CSV, HBP, ALR, DAN, AXL, HZN,
- Sold Out: LEGO, VSAT, AUD, AUD, ASUR, VAC, LXU, IEC, AGFS, KLXE,
- RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 2,093,711 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 393,649 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%
- Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) - 1,324,176 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 337,592 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.91%
- Dana Inc (DAN) - 1,238,493 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 834,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BrightView Holdings Inc (BV)
Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)
Jb Capital Partners Lp initiated holding in Destination XL Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)
Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $119.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 337,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)
Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Olympic Steel Inc by 234.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)
Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)
Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,822,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JOANN Inc (JOAN)
Jb Capital Partners Lp added to a holding in JOANN Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 433,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.Sold Out: Audacy Inc (AUD)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.Sold Out: Audacy Inc (AUD)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.Sold Out: Asure Software Inc (ASUR)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Asure Software Inc. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.74.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Jb Capital Partners Lp sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79.
