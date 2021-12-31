Morse Asset Management, Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: PANW, MSI, ACLS, NVEE, CVS, PRU, COIN, CE, VSTO, GT, SIG, SONY, UPS, J, GM, DIVO, LNG, VMC, SBNY, TGT, KEYS, FAS, CHK, MP, SI, EOG, F, IRM, LOW, TER, ADM, RMBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Dow Inc, Moderna Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morse Asset Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Morse Asset Management, Inc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,078 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,960 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,681 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,596 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 39,131 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $523.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $218.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.180900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.48 and $138.12, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 278.75%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 282.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 74,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 48,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 80.28%. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $910.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.