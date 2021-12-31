Piper Sandler & Co. Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioPharma Inc, RBB Bancorp, Sells OppFi Inc, VICI Properties Inc, PDC Energy Inc

New Purchases: AYTU, RBB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioPharma Inc, RBB Bancorp, U.S. Well Services Inc, sells OppFi Inc, VICI Properties Inc, PDC Energy Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piper Sandler & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Piper Sandler & Co. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 108,935 shares, 46.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.01% South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 148,256 shares, 42.90% of the total portfolio. New Position FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U) - 59,437 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) - 49,590 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS) - 509,337 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%

Piper Sandler & Co. initiated holding in Aytu BioPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.14. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 49,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piper Sandler & Co. initiated holding in RBB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.760500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piper Sandler & Co. added to a holding in Shattuck Labs Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.74%. The holding were 108,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piper Sandler & Co. added to a holding in U.S. Well Services Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.948800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 509,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in OppFi Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $5.97.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $17.25.