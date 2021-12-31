Piper Sandler & Co. Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioPharma Inc, RBB Bancorp, Sells OppFi Inc, VICI Properties Inc, PDC Energy Inc

- New Purchases: AYTU, RBB,
- Added Positions: STTK, USWS,
- Sold Out: OPFI, VICI, PDCE, PFF, GLUE, DSGN, WBS, RPHM,
For the details of PIPER SANDLER & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piper+sandler+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PIPER SANDLER & CO.
- Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 108,935 shares, 46.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.01%
- South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 148,256 shares, 42.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U) - 59,437 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) - 49,590 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS) - 509,337 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%
Piper Sandler & Co. initiated holding in Aytu BioPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.14. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 49,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RBB Bancorp (RBB)
Piper Sandler & Co. initiated holding in RBB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.760500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Piper Sandler & Co. added to a holding in Shattuck Labs Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.74%. The holding were 108,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS)
Piper Sandler & Co. added to a holding in U.S. Well Services Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.948800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 509,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OppFi Inc (OPFI)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in OppFi Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $5.97.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.Sold Out: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $20.91.Sold Out: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)
Piper Sandler & Co. sold out a holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $17.25.
