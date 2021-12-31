Great Point Partners Llc Buys Galapagos NV, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Sells , , United Therapeutics Corp

New Purchases: GLPG, RLMD, SRPT, BCYC, RNA, SLN, PASG, KDNY, PIRS, KALV, PYXS, ABUS, CABA, PNT,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Galapagos NV, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Avidity Biosciences Inc, sells , , United Therapeutics Corp, Biogen Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Great Point Partners Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 530,670 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Exelixis Inc (EXEL) - 1,750,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.75% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) - 950,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71% Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 800,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00% AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) - 592,250 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 717,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 145,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 444,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Vaxcyte Inc by 409.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV by 3595.68%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,121,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc by 152.53%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.28.