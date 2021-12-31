Certified Advisory Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: JPST, TIPX, KOMP, CALF, IRT, ISTB, BX, PFF, SYLD, VIOV, HUM, ANGL, VFF,

JPST, TIPX, KOMP, CALF, IRT, ISTB, BX, PFF, SYLD, VIOV, HUM, ANGL, VFF, Added Positions: JKH, VGSH, FVAL, DTD, SCHD, IGSB, TFC, SPEM, NVDA, SCZ, VTV, PTY, SCHF, VB, VNQ, IJR, IAGG, IVV, IHI, CMI, FNDX, FNDF, JKK, IWS, DLN, DGRO, SPY, LQD, USHY, MA, ONEQ, IQLT, PEP, VONG, IWN, XLY, MINT, QQQ, RHS, FMAT, IJH, GLD, VCSH, VWOB, MU, IEFA, XLV, VYM, VXUS, SPDW, VT, O, VO, IWR, IWM, VAW, VOO, VEA, VTI, VTWV, VV, TIP, VDC, IWB, XMMO, ABT, XOM, NEE, HD, DUK, QYLD, VZ, UTG, CVX, CWB, IJS, IVE, BA, IWY, ADBE, OEF, XLF, CSCO, XLU, KO, LUV, INTC, MRK, V, PM, FB, ISCF, T, MDY, SMMV,

JKH, VGSH, FVAL, DTD, SCHD, IGSB, TFC, SPEM, NVDA, SCZ, VTV, PTY, SCHF, VB, VNQ, IJR, IAGG, IVV, IHI, CMI, FNDX, FNDF, JKK, IWS, DLN, DGRO, SPY, LQD, USHY, MA, ONEQ, IQLT, PEP, VONG, IWN, XLY, MINT, QQQ, RHS, FMAT, IJH, GLD, VCSH, VWOB, MU, IEFA, XLV, VYM, VXUS, SPDW, VT, O, VO, IWR, IWM, VAW, VOO, VEA, VTI, VTWV, VV, TIP, VDC, IWB, XMMO, ABT, XOM, NEE, HD, DUK, QYLD, VZ, UTG, CVX, CWB, IJS, IVE, BA, IWY, ADBE, OEF, XLF, CSCO, XLU, KO, LUV, INTC, MRK, V, PM, FB, ISCF, T, MDY, SMMV, Reduced Positions: USMV, BSV, ARKW, BIV, BND, VGT, KR, VUG, SCHP, SPMB, AMZN, PG, TSLA, AAPL, IUSV, IEI, FHLC, SPYV, VCIT, VIG, SPYG, BNDX, PGX, MGC, MSFT, FTEC, COST, LLY, SPAB, PPA, WMT, DIS, IWD, PDI, TLS, UNP, SDY, NSC, GS, GILD, F, FISV, VIGI, AGG, XLP,

USMV, BSV, ARKW, BIV, BND, VGT, KR, VUG, SCHP, SPMB, AMZN, PG, TSLA, AAPL, IUSV, IEI, FHLC, SPYV, VCIT, VIG, SPYG, BNDX, PGX, MGC, MSFT, FTEC, COST, LLY, SPAB, PPA, WMT, DIS, IWD, PDI, TLS, UNP, SDY, NSC, GS, GILD, F, FISV, VIGI, AGG, XLP, Sold Out: SPMO, ORCL, NKE, ARKK, EMHY, UP, KD, SLVM, NI, PNC, PRU, PEG, SO, TRI, TSN, UGI, USB, WPC, AVGO, LYB, KMI, DOW, FNF, APD, AJG, BLK, BMY, CVS, CAT, CE, CCI, EMN, EMR, PLD, FITB, GD, HPQ, HBAN, KEY, MDLZ, LAMR, MDT, MET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Certified Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q4, Certified Advisory Corp owns 218 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Certified Advisory Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/certified+advisory+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 552,183 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,506 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,509 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 45,555 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 95,465 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $41.783100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.352200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 289.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 90.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 53,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 172.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $60.12 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.