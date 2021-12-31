Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Barr E S & Co Buys Charter Communications Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Xometry Inc, Sells Wynn Resorts, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altice USA Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Barr E S & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Xometry Inc, Sunoco LP, CSX Corp, sells Wynn Resorts, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altice USA Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barr E S & Co. As of 2021Q4, Barr E S & Co owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BARR E S & CO
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 601,554 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 75,135 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,511 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 612,377 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 195,834 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sunoco LP (SUN)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 721.38%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $604.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 37,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 623.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.857800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 129,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.



