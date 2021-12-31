Barr E S & Co Buys Charter Communications Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Xometry Inc, Sells Wynn Resorts, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altice USA Inc

New Purchases: XMTR, SUN, CSX, CAT, ASH, BAX, CLX, EPD, KMB, YUM, VVV,

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Xometry Inc, Sunoco LP, CSX Corp, sells Wynn Resorts, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altice USA Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barr E S & Co. As of 2021Q4, Barr E S & Co owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 601,554 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Markel Corp (MKL) - 75,135 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,511 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 612,377 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 195,834 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 721.38%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $604.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 37,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 623.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.857800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 129,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.