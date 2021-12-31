- New Purchases: FXL, FXD, F, TFII, KEYS, COP, AR, MRVL, AEHR, XLY, ARCB, DDS, ATKR, CTRA, BLDR, CHH, PRFT, PTSI, VVV, DDOG, ASO, RDWR, CRAI, HUBS, IDT, SB, TLYS, RM, THC, SMLR, STKS, CPLP, IRMD, DOCN, OKE, STWD, TOL, RJF, RMBS, AIT, APO, ESCA, KAI, NRT, NUE, BJ, NSA, GM, FOXF, WVVI, SID, DOCRF,
- Added Positions: CUBE, DAVA, GOOG, KLIC, LEVI, CROX, IDXX, TGT, WIRE, HLIO, EPAM, STX, INTU, PERI, UMC, III, ASIX, CLFD, LPX, VWAGY, NMM, XPEL, GNRC, VSTO, FLGT, BOOT, KSS, HZO, RYI, AMD, CLAR, DKS, CASH, UTHR, HIMX, DAC, SSTK, BRX, JYNT, AA, INMD, CAMT, CLF, HIBB, NVMI, OMI, PWR, SCHN, SCVL, SKY, STLD, WTS, TGH, TITN, DQ, CALX, AOSL, JNCE, BNTX, SPY, MATX, CAJ, EXR, GIL, PCRFY, NDSN, TRNS, UNFI, WSM, WIT, INTT, FRHC, ISDR, SBLK, CELH, MXL, CMRE, EXPI, HZNP, CPRI, COOP, TGLS, PNR, ESI, LOB, TEAM, HRI, SITM, ACU, C, DSX, HOV, PW, RVP, SIG, STAA, EVR, ESEA, BGS, GSL, PRTA, APAM, CRTO, ZDGE, ONEW,
- Reduced Positions: VEEV, IP, TXN, ENPH, NVDA, SWBI, TECH, QTEC, FXR, FXZ, FXO, IYW, LAZY, MSCI, ENTG, XYL, AMN, RH, CX, APPS, BRKR, OMCL, LFUS, EWC, IYE, IYJ, RCII, IYR, XLB, LOW, JCI, XLF, TT, AMGN, CMI, EMN, ETN, EMR, NEM, UNP, UVV, WSO, FAST, LMT, CAG, TWST, CINF, ITW, INTC, CL, ABBV, DLR, PFSI, CSCO, EOG, CAT, SON, AAPL, KLAC, MSFT, MRK, MCD, JNJ, GTY, NTLA, VICI, JPM, IRM, ISBC, CSX, BAC, AUDC, ADM, ABR, IPG, HON, AXP, MMM, TWTR, KO, SAFT, LSCC, PSX, LAD, GLW, GPC, DIS, WMT, UPS, XOM, TYL, DUK, ORI, PG,
- Sold Out: CRWD, FXH, FXG, PINS, FUTU, CMBM, YETI, UI, DHI, LOGI, SCCO, NIO, PDD, BGFV, TCS, TSM, VGK, HVT, AGCO, SNBR, MT, WDFC, LMAT, GRWG, QQQ, IYH, CCS, IYF, BIG, AVNW, IBB, SLVM, ELA, ELA, MKC, EDRY, IYM, NEO, CLX, FMC, YUMC, ALLY, SDY, FKWL, ZNGA, SMTS, TRIB,
For the details of Navellier & Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navellier+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Navellier & Associates Inc
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 114,704 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 42,876 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 22,421 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 162,479 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 63,699 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXD)
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 236,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 127.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 156,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Endava PLC (DAVA)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Endava PLC by 209.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2714.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 96.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 146.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75.
