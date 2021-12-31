Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Navellier & Associates Inc Buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, CubeSmart, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Status: Pending)

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Reno, NV, based Investment company Navellier & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, CubeSmart, Ford Motor Co, TFI International Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, Veeva Systems Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navellier & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Navellier & Associates Inc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navellier & Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navellier+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Navellier & Associates Inc
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 114,704 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
  2. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 42,876 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 22,421 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  4. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 162,479 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 63,699 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXD)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 236,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 127.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 156,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Endava PLC (DAVA)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Endava PLC by 209.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2714.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 96.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 146.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Sold Out: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Navellier & Associates Inc. Also check out:

1. Navellier & Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Navellier & Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Navellier & Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Navellier & Associates Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus