New Purchases: FXL, FXD, F, TFII, KEYS, COP, AR, MRVL, AEHR, XLY, ARCB, DDS, ATKR, CTRA, BLDR, CHH, PRFT, PTSI, VVV, DDOG, ASO, RDWR, CRAI, HUBS, IDT, SB, TLYS, RM, THC, SMLR, STKS, CPLP, IRMD, DOCN, OKE, STWD, TOL, RJF, RMBS, AIT, APO, ESCA, KAI, NRT, NUE, BJ, NSA, GM, FOXF, WVVI, SID, DOCRF,

FXL, FXD, F, TFII, KEYS, COP, AR, MRVL, AEHR, XLY, ARCB, DDS, ATKR, CTRA, BLDR, CHH, PRFT, PTSI, VVV, DDOG, ASO, RDWR, CRAI, HUBS, IDT, SB, TLYS, RM, THC, SMLR, STKS, CPLP, IRMD, DOCN, OKE, STWD, TOL, RJF, RMBS, AIT, APO, ESCA, KAI, NRT, NUE, BJ, NSA, GM, FOXF, WVVI, SID, DOCRF, Added Positions: CUBE, DAVA, GOOG, KLIC, LEVI, CROX, IDXX, TGT, WIRE, HLIO, EPAM, STX, INTU, PERI, UMC, III, ASIX, CLFD, LPX, VWAGY, NMM, XPEL, GNRC, VSTO, FLGT, BOOT, KSS, HZO, RYI, AMD, CLAR, DKS, CASH, UTHR, HIMX, DAC, SSTK, BRX, JYNT, AA, INMD, CAMT, CLF, HIBB, NVMI, OMI, PWR, SCHN, SCVL, SKY, STLD, WTS, TGH, TITN, DQ, CALX, AOSL, JNCE, BNTX, SPY, MATX, CAJ, EXR, GIL, PCRFY, NDSN, TRNS, UNFI, WSM, WIT, INTT, FRHC, ISDR, SBLK, CELH, MXL, CMRE, EXPI, HZNP, CPRI, COOP, TGLS, PNR, ESI, LOB, TEAM, HRI, SITM, ACU, C, DSX, HOV, PW, RVP, SIG, STAA, EVR, ESEA, BGS, GSL, PRTA, APAM, CRTO, ZDGE, ONEW,

CUBE, DAVA, GOOG, KLIC, LEVI, CROX, IDXX, TGT, WIRE, HLIO, EPAM, STX, INTU, PERI, UMC, III, ASIX, CLFD, LPX, VWAGY, NMM, XPEL, GNRC, VSTO, FLGT, BOOT, KSS, HZO, RYI, AMD, CLAR, DKS, CASH, UTHR, HIMX, DAC, SSTK, BRX, JYNT, AA, INMD, CAMT, CLF, HIBB, NVMI, OMI, PWR, SCHN, SCVL, SKY, STLD, WTS, TGH, TITN, DQ, CALX, AOSL, JNCE, BNTX, SPY, MATX, CAJ, EXR, GIL, PCRFY, NDSN, TRNS, UNFI, WSM, WIT, INTT, FRHC, ISDR, SBLK, CELH, MXL, CMRE, EXPI, HZNP, CPRI, COOP, TGLS, PNR, ESI, LOB, TEAM, HRI, SITM, ACU, C, DSX, HOV, PW, RVP, SIG, STAA, EVR, ESEA, BGS, GSL, PRTA, APAM, CRTO, ZDGE, ONEW, Reduced Positions: VEEV, IP, TXN, ENPH, NVDA, SWBI, TECH, QTEC, FXR, FXZ, FXO, IYW, LAZY, MSCI, ENTG, XYL, AMN, RH, CX, APPS, BRKR, OMCL, LFUS, EWC, IYE, IYJ, RCII, IYR, XLB, LOW, JCI, XLF, TT, AMGN, CMI, EMN, ETN, EMR, NEM, UNP, UVV, WSO, FAST, LMT, CAG, TWST, CINF, ITW, INTC, CL, ABBV, DLR, PFSI, CSCO, EOG, CAT, SON, AAPL, KLAC, MSFT, MRK, MCD, JNJ, GTY, NTLA, VICI, JPM, IRM, ISBC, CSX, BAC, AUDC, ADM, ABR, IPG, HON, AXP, MMM, TWTR, KO, SAFT, LSCC, PSX, LAD, GLW, GPC, DIS, WMT, UPS, XOM, TYL, DUK, ORI, PG,

VEEV, IP, TXN, ENPH, NVDA, SWBI, TECH, QTEC, FXR, FXZ, FXO, IYW, LAZY, MSCI, ENTG, XYL, AMN, RH, CX, APPS, BRKR, OMCL, LFUS, EWC, IYE, IYJ, RCII, IYR, XLB, LOW, JCI, XLF, TT, AMGN, CMI, EMN, ETN, EMR, NEM, UNP, UVV, WSO, FAST, LMT, CAG, TWST, CINF, ITW, INTC, CL, ABBV, DLR, PFSI, CSCO, EOG, CAT, SON, AAPL, KLAC, MSFT, MRK, MCD, JNJ, GTY, NTLA, VICI, JPM, IRM, ISBC, CSX, BAC, AUDC, ADM, ABR, IPG, HON, AXP, MMM, TWTR, KO, SAFT, LSCC, PSX, LAD, GLW, GPC, DIS, WMT, UPS, XOM, TYL, DUK, ORI, PG, Sold Out: CRWD, FXH, FXG, PINS, FUTU, CMBM, YETI, UI, DHI, LOGI, SCCO, NIO, PDD, BGFV, TCS, TSM, VGK, HVT, AGCO, SNBR, MT, WDFC, LMAT, GRWG, QQQ, IYH, CCS, IYF, BIG, AVNW, IBB, SLVM, ELA, ELA, MKC, EDRY, IYM, NEO, CLX, FMC, YUMC, ALLY, SDY, FKWL, ZNGA, SMTS, TRIB,

Reno, NV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, CubeSmart, Ford Motor Co, TFI International Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, Veeva Systems Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navellier & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Navellier & Associates Inc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navellier & Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navellier+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 114,704 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 42,876 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 22,421 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 162,479 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 63,699 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 236,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 127.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 156,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Endava PLC by 209.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2714.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 96.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 146.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75.