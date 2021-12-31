IMA Wealth, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021

- New Purchases: ATVI, IBDQ, CURO, DOCU, FOUR, AVEM, WFC, FATE, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, HURN, EQBK, XLK, VOC, CAT, ENS, PUBM, GOLD, XLE, SMH, SH, GSIE, FVD, KD, BFLY, DG, INTC, JCI, K, MRVL, NVCR, GKOS, PRFT, SBSW, SYY, AMRS,
- Added Positions: BSJN, BSCN, BSJM, COF, FPE, C, BKLN, BSCO, SCHX, EXAS, BSCM, PYPL, SCHM, MELI, SCHF, SCHA, IIPR, TJX, JPM, DXC, SCHC, ENV, CRSP, V, AMZN, HQH, QUAL, FISV, SPLV, WMB, SWKS, ORCL, F, EPD, KO,
- Reduced Positions: BMRN, AMGN, AZTA, SCHE, PFF, TPIC, LULU, RGEN, MEOH, ONTO, DDOG, CVS, VSAT, ABBV, NVDA, LITE, TREE, TDS, PTON, ISRG, JD, UNH, SPLK, FB, MDT, SCHB, ILMN, EVH, TSLA, MRK, AAPL, MP, REGN, LOW, DIS, AES, GE, MLM, MTZ, VLO, CARR, INGR, COIN, LYB, BSX, CRWD, PFE, VIG, EFAV, GLDD, COMM, CRM, MS, LHX, AJRD, AMT, AMP, BA, CRS, ALB, SCHP, SCHO, QQQ, JETS, IJR, IEFA, CWB, OGN, CVX, COP, OTIS, UPS, RTX,
- Sold Out: BSJL, BSCL, IBDM, CBZ, BSJO, ASML, GFI, PWR, VEEV, FDN, IEMG, JKK,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 306,607 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 1,053,491 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 974,771 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 384,510 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 721,384 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16%
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 62,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 151,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO)
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 235,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 43,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMERICAN CENTURY E (AVEM)
IMA Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in AMERICAN CENTURY E. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 77.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.563000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 561,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,053,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.945600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 721,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2640.80%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 24,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 183,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
IMA Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 9544.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: CBIZ Inc (CBZ)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in CBIZ Inc. The sale prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
IMA Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.
