Casdin Capital, LLC Buys EQRx Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQRx Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, Seer Inc, sells Twist Bioscience Corp, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Casdin Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/casdin+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,566,292 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 39,527,669 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 39,527,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 713,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 206,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Seer Inc by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $28.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The sale prices were between $17.49 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $1.64.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.79 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34.