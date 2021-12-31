Casdin Capital, LLC Buys EQRx Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: EQRX, GH, SNCE, EXAI, LIAN,
- Added Positions: SRPT, SEER, ALLO, RLAY, VERV,
- Reduced Positions: TWST, DNA, EXAS, GBT, FDMT, ADPT, OMIC, RVMD, DNLI, ZLAB, AGIO, CDNA,
- Sold Out: SNDX, TKNO, ORTX, FHTX, NAUT,
- New Purchases: EQRX, GH, SNCE, EXAI, LIAN,
- BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,566,292 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
- EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 39,527,669 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
- Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 39,527,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE)
Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exscientia PLC (EXAI)
Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 713,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)
Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 206,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seer Inc (SEER)
Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Seer Inc by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $28.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.Sold Out: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)
Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The sale prices were between $17.49 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.07.Sold Out: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)
Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $1.64.Sold Out: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)
Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.79 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $14.48.Sold Out: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)
Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34.
