Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Sells , Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Gores Guggenheim Inc

- New Purchases: DRAY, HYAC, HYAC, HERA, CRZN, CPUH, DHBC, DTOC, COLI, CSTA, BWC, CORS, OSI, ANAC, ESM, TRCA, ZT, LCW.U, XPAX, ACQR, NPABU, RXRA, VLAT, LGVCU, FIACU, FOUNU, MLAIU, GLTA, KRNL, ICNC.U, GTACU, GEEXU, SUAC.U, ACAQ.U, GOGN.U, XFINU, ESACU, RCFA.U, HTAQ.U, SPAQ, SPAQ, EJFA, CCTSU, GVCIU, AEAEU, AHRNU, BPACU, BRD.U, VHNAU, NETC.U, ZINGU, PHYT.U, ENTFU, TRAQ.U, ROSEU, APCA.U, MCAAU, JUN.U, PBAXU, ADALU,
- Reduced Positions: KAHC, LUXA, FVIV, APSG, HZON, KVSC, CF, PIAI, AURC, VPCC, LGV, FACA, VPCB, ISAA, AAC, LUMN, GMII, RONI.U, ANZUU, LDHAU, TWOA, VAQC, SCAQU, LVRAU, RKTA.U, DHCA, FRW, HTPA, MOTV, OHPAU, EQD, ARBG, NSTD.U, WPCB.U, GSEVU, JWSM, NSTC.U, NAAC, FLYA.U, CRHC.U, LGACU, AMPI.U, PFDR, NVSAU, PLMIU, GTPBU, TMAC.U, VGII.U, MIT, SBII.U, DYNS, PSPC.U, BRIVU, PRPC.U, NSTB, HIIIU, LCAAU, TBSAU, FRXB.U, AUS, DGNU, GTPAU, ALCC, WPCA.U, PACX, LOKM.U, SVFB, ACTDU, VCXAU, FSRXU, TINV, OEPWU, FRONU, ASPCU, SVFC, SSAAU, HCNEU, ITQRU, SDACU, VYGG.U, FTVIU, WRAC.U, SWAGU, PICC.U, APTMU, MTAL.U, FTAA, NDACU,
- Sold Out: ARD, RTPY, GGPI, CPUH.U, OSI.U, DRAYU, CRZNU, HERAU, DTOCU, HYACU, HYACU, DHBCU, VLATU, CSTA.U, BWCAU, COLIU, ANAC.U, CORS.U, ESM.U, THMA, ISOS, TRCA.U, ZTAQU, IIAC, RXRAU, ACQRU, XPAXU, EJFAU, KVSB, GLTA.U, KRNLU, SNII.U, LPI, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, DCRNU, HUGS.U, KVSA, MRAC, CMLTU, FMAC.U,
For the details of Silver Rock Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+rock+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silver Rock Financial LP
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 278,032 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93%
- KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 1,595,775 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.49%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 200,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV) - 1,159,096 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73%
- Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC) - 988,526 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 853,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYAC)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYAC)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 748,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (CRZN)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 735,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DHB Capital Corp (DHBC)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in DHB Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 730,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ARD)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (DRAYU)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.
