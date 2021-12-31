Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Sells , Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Gores Guggenheim Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp, sells , Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Osiris Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Rock Financial LP. As of 2021Q4, Silver Rock Financial LP owns 232 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 278,032 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93% KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 1,595,775 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.49% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 200,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV) - 1,159,096 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73% Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC) - 988,526 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 853,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 748,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 735,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in DHB Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 730,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.